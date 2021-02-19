Valparaiso man credits heart treatment with saving his life

Roger Baldwin thought he had the flu.
The Valparaiso resident, who was 73 at the time, felt exhausted and run down.
After a week of not feeling better, Baldwin sought medical care.
“The day I went to the hospital, my feet were very swollen and I had difficulty breathing,” he said.
Doctors diagnosed Baldwin with pneumonia, atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure. His left ventricular function, which quantifies how well the left ventricle is able to pump blood through the body, was at 15%. An LV ejection fraction of 55% or higher is considered normal.
“I thought that I was probably going to die,” Baldwin said.
Dr. Andrew Putnam, a physician with Northwest Medical Group-Cardiology who treated Baldwin during his hospitalization at Northwest Health Porter, says atrial fibrillation, or AFib, can lead to heart failure if the body experiences rapid heart rates over an extended period of time.
“He had been feeling poorly for one to two weeks prior to the hospital, so I imagine he was having AFib with heart rates in the 140s to 160s at home for at least that long,” Putnam said.
A number of factors can cause AFib, a type of irregular heart rhythm.
The risk of AFib increases with age and is more common in patients with comorbid conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obstructive sleep apnea, excessive alcohol use, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease and diabetes, Putnam said.
“We as physicians care about AFib primarily because it portends a higher risk of stroke, which can be prevented with certain types of blood thinners,” he said. “We also care about AFib because it likes to go fast, and when a patient is in AFib at a rate of 160 beats per minute at rest, that can be very uncomfortable.”
Medications can slow down AFib, while procedures like cardioversions and ablations can eliminate it, Putnam said.
“We have treated Roger’s blood pressure and have ruled out other causes — thyroid disease and valvular heart disease, etc. — and he has no symptoms of sleep apnea,” Putnam said. “Sometimes, many times, we don’t find a clear precipitant of AFib, and that’s OK so long as we do a complete workup looking for reversible underlying causes.”
The same is true for heart failure as well, he said.
“When a patient has heart failure, it’s important to look for the underlying cause,” Putnam said.
Coronary artery disease, which occurs when blockages prevent blood flow to the heart, is the most common cause of heart failure, he said. However, there are several other causes as well, which can be determined through diagnostic tools like an echocardiogram, blood tests and coronary angiogram.
If a patient becomes “stuck” in AFib that is very fast, such as heart rates in the 140s for several weeks, a weakening of the heart can occur as well, he said.
“The good thing is that if we slow down or get rid of the AFib, the heart’s pump function usually improves,” he said. “There are certain classes of medicines we use that help strengthen the heart as well.”
Treating the heart failure in a patient who also has AFib can help break the cycle of rapid AFib as well, Putnam said.
Now 74, it has been a little over a year since Baldwin first received treatment. His LV function has improved to 43%, which is considered to be mildly reduced, and his rapid AFib has converted to a normal sinus rhythm with the help of medications and diet modifications. He’s now symptom-free.
“I feel very good,” Baldwin said. “I am not sitting in a chair all day. It is enjoyable for me to cut grass on my riding mower. I also enjoy doing projects around the house. Fishing is another enjoyable activity for me, even if I don’t catch any fish.”
He advises others to consult a physician if something feels off, even when maintaining regular health visits during the year.
“I had been seeing a primary care doctor every six months for a checkup,” Baldwin said. “Nothing ever signaled heart issues until I was hospitalized in December 2019.”