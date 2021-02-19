Valparaiso man credits heart treatment with saving his life

If a patient becomes “stuck” in AFib that is very fast, such as heart rates in the 140s for several weeks, a weakening of the heart can occur as well, he said.

“The good thing is that if we slow down or get rid of the AFib, the heart’s pump function usually improves,” he said. “There are certain classes of medicines we use that help strengthen the heart as well.”

Treating the heart failure in a patient who also has AFib can help break the cycle of rapid AFib as well, Putnam said.

Now 74, it has been a little over a year since Baldwin first received treatment. His LV function has improved to 43%, which is considered to be mildly reduced, and his rapid AFib has converted to a normal sinus rhythm with the help of medications and diet modifications. He’s now symptom-free.

“I feel very good,” Baldwin said. “I am not sitting in a chair all day. It is enjoyable for me to cut grass on my riding mower. I also enjoy doing projects around the house. Fishing is another enjoyable activity for me, even if I don’t catch any fish.”

He advises others to consult a physician if something feels off, even when maintaining regular health visits during the year.

“I had been seeing a primary care doctor every six months for a checkup,” Baldwin said. “Nothing ever signaled heart issues until I was hospitalized in December 2019.”

