Valparaiso man planning to hike Grand Canyon after successful cartilage transplant

Hall said due to his years working as an electrician he also suffers from disability to his hands.

"If not for my hands, I feel better than I have for 20 years," Hall said.

Assuming he was a candidate for a total knee replacement, Hall was happy to find out that a portion of his knee didn't have any arthritis degeneration.

"I didn't want to do the entire knee replacement so we talked about another option, which is preserving normal cartilage and only addressing the damaged cartilage," Yanke said.

Yanke didn’t want to replace a perfectly good part of Hall's knee if he didn’t have to.

Hall's knee surgery took about 1 to 1 1/2 hours to complete, and within a short time, Hall was blowing through physical therapy milestones, Yanke said.

"The day after the surgery, I could already bend my knee the whole way," Hall said.

Nowadays Hall said he experiences no pain in his knee, has lost about 25 pounds and walks every day with his four dogs.

"I feel better absolutely," Hall said.

And Hall looks forward to the day he tackles his sixth hike at the Grand Canyon.