Valparaiso man planning to hike Grand Canyon after successful partial knee replacement

MUNSTER — Brian Hall, 56, of Valparaiso, has hiked the Grand Canyon five times.
It's one of his favorite activities to do despite ongoing knee pain issues that started when he was only 14.
"It's hard to explain, but when I go there I experience some kind of epiphany. I look at it as the poor man's Mount Everest," Hall said.
Hall hopes to hike the Grand Canyon a sixth time — maybe next year — this time without the pain in his right knee that had him popping up to eight Advil a day and taking other prescription pain medications.
Hall, a retired electrician due to disability, two years ago underwent a little-known procedure called a partial knee replacement to treat his debilitating knee pain.
The procedure, also called unicompartmental knee replacement, is typically performed on younger patients with osteoarthritis, Hall's physician, Dr. Adam Yanke, said.
Yanke, who sees patients in the Munster office of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, said Hall was an excellent candidate for this procedure, which replaces only the damaged part of the knee joint.
It allows patients a faster, gentler recovery, according to Yanke.
"I'm pain free for the first time in 40 years. You go through 40 years of aching so bad that you can't sleep that pain-free is foreign," Hall said.
Hall said due to his years working as an electrician he also suffers from disability to his hands.
"If not for my hands, I feel better than I have for 20 years," Hall said.
Assuming he was a candidate for a total knee replacement, Hall was happy to find out that a portion of his knee didn't have any arthritis degeneration.
"I didn't want to do the entire knee replacement so we talked about another option, which is preserving normal cartilage and only addressing the damaged cartilage," Yanke said.
Yanke didn’t want to replace a perfectly good part of Hall's knee if he didn’t have to.
Hall's knee surgery took about 1 to 1 1/2 hours to complete, and within a short time, Hall was blowing through physical therapy milestones, Yanke said.
"The day after the surgery, I could already bend my knee the whole way," Hall said.
Nowadays Hall said he experiences no pain in his knee, has lost about 25 pounds and walks every day with his four dogs.
"I feel better absolutely," Hall said.
And Hall looks forward to the day he tackles his sixth hike at the Grand Canyon.
"My brother and I are talking about it," he said.
For more information about the procedure, call Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush at 877-632-6637.
Region residents can go to the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush office at 9200 Calumet Ave. in Munster.
The partial knee replacement surgery will be performed at the Munster location starting in October, according to Yanke.
