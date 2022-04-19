Valpo-area woman charged after remains of cat, rabbit and other pets found at abandoned home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso-area woman faces animal cruelty charges after officials found the remains of a cat, rabbit, bird and two turtles that she allegedly left behind in a mobile home without access to food or water from as far back as August, court records state.

"The cat appeared to be hanging on to a soft pet bed inside the bathtub," according to a description of the scene.

Marsha Hoefflicker was taken into custody Monday afternoon and since has booked out on an $800 cash bond, records show.

The alleged offenses came to light March 17 when officials at the Williamsburg Manor Manufactured Home Community discovered the dead animals within an abandoned residence in the 100 block of Jamestown Avenue, police said.

The home was being searched at the time for hazards after the owner, Hoefflicker, fell behind several months in lot rental, according to a charging document.

Porter County Animal Control Officer Alexis Dowdy said after obtaining a search warrant, she and others opened the door to the home and were immediately confronted with the odor of decaying matter and feces.

"The entire trailer home was in deplorable disarray," she wrote in her report.

They first found a bird cage containing a dead blue parrot-type bird that was in such an advanced state of decay that it was nearly just a skeleton and bugs attracted to the corpse had themselves died, charges state.

"The cage had several bowls for food/water that evidently had not been filled in an extended period of time," Dowdy wrote.

The cage also contained many gray feathers that could have come from a different bird other than the one discovered.

Dowdy then discovered two dead red-eared slider turtles — one on a cardboard box scattered with animal kibble and another on top of a reptile tank that had once contained water, records show.

The remains of a decomposed gray and white rabbit were found wedged inside and under a couch, according to the charges.

The search continued into a bathroom, where the remains of a nearly skeletonized cat was found inside the bathtub, officials said. The cat appeared to be small, black with white toes, and wearing a red collar with bell and bow.

"Just outside of the bathroom door was a plate that contained cat kibble, with two empty cat dishes next to it," the report states. "Due to the closed door, the cat was not able to access this food."

A neighbor reportedly told officials she has not seen anyone at the home since August or September.

"Due to the advanced state of decay of the deceased animals discovered, it is difficult to determine if the animals expired due to lack of sustenance or lack of heat within the trailer home for an extended period of time," officials said.

A manager of the mobile home park reportedly told officials that Hoefflicker told her in November she planned to move back to the residence. She then contacted Hoefflicker again in January about rent not being paid, and Hoefflicker did not renew her lease and has not paid rent since December.

