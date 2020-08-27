 Skip to main content
Valpo extends free rides on ChicaGO Dash, South Shore Connect

VALPARAISO — To encourage riders to safely use Valparaiso's transit services, the city has extended free rides aboard the ChicaGO Dash express bus to Chicago and the South Shore Connect service to and from the Dune Park Station through the end of the year.

"These convenient transit services are excellent opportunities for those who travel into Chicago. We want riders to know that we've also added new safety measures to keep the buses clean," said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.

The city is following CDC and HHS guidance to protect riders and staff aboard the transit services, making each ride as safe and clean as possible. Buses are cleaned nightly, including use of a hospital-grade disinfecting fogger. Bus drivers are masked and both hand sanitizer and masks are available aboard each bus.

The ChicaGO Dash offers two trips daily to and from the Chicago Loop, departing Valparaiso at 6 and 7 a.m., with return routes from Chicago beginning at 4 and 5 p.m. from Michigan and Randolph, LaSalle and Wacker and Clark Street stops. 

Service is aboard 53-passenger coach buses with lavatories, Wi-Fi, free parking at the Brown Street station in Valparaiso and even on-board bike racks.

South Shore Connect service is an express bus from Valparaiso's Brown Street station to and from the Dune Park South Shore station. Parking at the Valparaiso station is free and the bus serves six departures from Valparaiso and six arrivals at Dune Park Station daily.

For complete schedules and details of all of the city's transit services, visit ValpoTransit.com. Valparaiso's Ticket Office for Transit remains closed.

For transit questions, contact Valparaiso's Transit Director Don Lorntzen at DLorntzen@valpo.us.

