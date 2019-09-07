VALPARAISO — Somewhere, Orville Redenbacher is smiling. One bag of popcorn has led to a daylong festival, complete with parade, crafters, food, music and good times for all ages.
The 41st annual Popcorn Festival Parade kicked off Saturday’s celebration. From Girl Scouts to military units to local businesses and charities, more than 100 entries took to the streets.
“It’s Valpo’s big event,” said a Navy veteran from Valparaiso American Legion Post 94 who identified himself as Popeye. “This is the party day for Valpo.”
In addition to the parade, the daylong festival includes the Popcorn Panic run-walk, more than 250 craft booths, 35 food booths, children’s games and two live music stages.
Jeff Taylor, a member of the Valparaiso Elks directing parade entries, said the parade is about the community.
"It’s everybody getting together and being with friends and family," Taylor said. “Sometimes we’re so busy, we don’t have time to talk to people. Here we have a chance to be part of the community.”
Some parade entries promoted a cause. Dan Cherrone drove his pink fire truck for the American Cancer Society and breast cancer awareness.
“This is the only parade I do,” Cherrone said. “It’s the only parade I know of that announces entries every few blocks. That makes it easier for people to see who you are.”
The Northwest Indiana chapter of the National Organization for Women made its first appearance in the parade. Besides promoting a new organization in the community, the NOW group is marking the centennial of Congress passing the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
“We thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Julie Storbeck, local NOW president, said. “We wanted to raise awareness that we are here and the issues we’re supporting.”
Tom Jessen, representing Porter County Right to Life, said, “It’s amazing how positive and warm the people are. It’s spontaneous. This is an uplifting experience to be part of and to witness for life.”
Some business entries had a specific message. NIPSCO workers marched to promote dialing 811 before digging. “We like getting our message out to families,” said Supervisor Deb Taylor. “It’s neat to see all the kids.”
NIPSCO employee Robert Hayward, a local product, can remember many of the past parades. “It’s basically a gathering of hometown stuff. For us as a business, it’s about the message. It’s all about public safety.”
Julie Keelen, co-owner of Terry’s Discount Windows & More, was hoping for an award, and she got her wish. The first-time entry won for best new float.
“It’s been a while, and this is something we never attempted,” said Keelen. With a booth in the festival, Keelen added, “We entered all we could.”
Valparaiso Baptist Church entered the parade for the first time in a few years. “I like heritage of Orville and the businesses that are here every year,” said member Eli Howard, whose church was there to “spread the name of Jesus.”
Warriors for the Children, Steel City chapter, promoted its cause of helping abused, bullied, and neglected children in the community. Based in Chesterton, Steel City serves northern Indiana.
The group’s executive coordinator, who goes by Kornpuff, noted, “We want to get the word out, because, through social media, bullying has become a big issue in our community.”
Among other service organizations, CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, entered the parade for the second time.
Sarah Fink, director for the Porter County chapter of CASA, said the parade appearance is “just an opportunity to meet everyone who’s involved in the community in a spirit of camaraderie.”
One Porter County Health Department staffer “volunteered’ her son to play Orville Redenbacher. Complete with bow tie, Henry Gilliana, 13, pulled a wagon with giveaways.
“It’s pretty good to see all the people and floats,” said Gilliana, who appeared in a previous parade with Pop Warner Football.
Another social service agency marching was Hilltop Neighborhood House, an early learning center and community food pantry.
“It’s about community,” Lisa Pavlopoulos, Hilltop director of finance and community development, said, “and we have an awesome community house.”
For the sixth straight year, the parade grand prize float award went to inHealth Integrated Care, in partnership with United Way of Porter County. The float depicted a Hawaiian scene featuring an erupting volcano, sea creatures, and spinning totem poles, all made from parts of the corn plant.
“It’s all about doing something for the community and doing something with popcorn,” said Jeff Zielinski, chief operating officer for inHealth. “You have to be creative. Nothing is standard in the Popcorn Parade.”
Among those awaiting the start of the parade were the Watsons from Washington Township: mom Sarah, daughters Maggie, 9, and Molly, 7, and mother-in-law Rita Watson. While Sarah was looking forward to seeing people she knew, Maggie wanted to see flag corps dancers.
Molly, however, wanted candy. “I’m with her,” grandmother Rita said.