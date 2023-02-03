VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University's online Master of Business Administration program was ranked 73rd of 344 online MBA programs nationwide by U.S. News & World Report, the nation's most famous college rankings.

U.S. News also said the program had the sixth-best student engagement.

This ranking is one of several that U.S. News compiles. Valpo ranks 176th among national universities and 43rd among best-value schools.

"At Valpo, we teach business beyond a bottom line profit-thinking," Niclas Erhardt, dean of the College of Business, said in an email. "Our mission is clear and impactful: We cultivate values-based global leaders who emphasize socially, environmentally, and financially responsible business practices. We challenge our MBA students to approach business decisions that address this triple bottom line."

Valpo describes its MBA as "a flexible, affordable, and top-quality program that teaches students how to make tough decisions, have a positive impact on their business, and act as thoughtful, compassionate leaders in their industry."

The program, which can be completed in a year, is available in a purely online or a hybrid format, where student can take some in-person classes.