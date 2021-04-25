Valpraiso University baseball wins weekend series vs. Southern Illinois

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Fricke, DiFederico power VU to series win: Zach Fricke allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in six innings, and Angel DiFederico drove in two runs as Valparaiso beat Southern Illinois 4-2 Sunday at Emory G. Bauer Field. Valpo (8-21, 3-9) took three of four games in the Missouri Valley Conference weekend series against the Salukis (26-12, 6-10). Easton Rhodehouse allowed one run over three innings to earn his first save since May 24, 2019. Steven Fitzsimmons, Brady Renfro and Matt Olive had two hits each for Valparaiso, which plays at No. 10 Notre Dame on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Valpo drops pair to Drake: Kate Beckemeyer was 4-for-5 on the day, but Valparaiso was swept 10-2 and 6-3 by Drake in MVC action at the Valpo Softball Complex. Jaine Westphal walked three times in the opener for Valpo (5-28, 1-17).
PRO GOLF
Smith, Leishman team up to capture Zurich Classic: Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round in Avondale, Louisiana. Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and missed an 11-foot par putt. The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour’s lone regular-season team event. It’s Smith’s third career victory — second at the Zurich team event. It was Leishman’s sixth career victory. They finished regulation at 20 under. Peter Uihlein and Richy Werenski shot a 67, with six birdies and one bogey, to shoot up the leaderboard from 18th to third.
Higgo wins in Spain: South African left-hander Garrick Higgo won the Gran Canaria Open at Las Palmas, Spain, for his second European Tour title, closing with his second straight 7-under 63 for a three-stroke victory. The 21-year-old Higgo finished at 25-under 255 at Meloneras Golf Course in the Canary Islands. He also won the Portugal Open last season. Germany's Maximilian Kieffer was second after a 62.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach: Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team. The school announced the move Sunday. Mulkey, who won three national championships in 21 years at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month. The 58-year-old coach inherits an LSU team that went 9-13 last season and hasn't made it past the Sweet 16 since 2007. Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down last week.
PRO TENNIS
Nadal wins first title of year: Rafael Nadal won his first title of the year, squandering a couple of match points and then saving one on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 at the Barcelona Open in a match that lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes. It was Nadal's record 12th title at the clay-court tournament.
Barty rallies past Sabalenka for crown: Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.