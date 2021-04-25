Valpraiso University baseball wins weekend series vs. Southern Illinois

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Fricke, DiFederico power VU to series win: Zach Fricke allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in six innings, and Angel DiFederico drove in two runs as Valparaiso beat Southern Illinois 4-2 Sunday at Emory G. Bauer Field. Valpo (8-21, 3-9) took three of four games in the Missouri Valley Conference weekend series against the Salukis (26-12, 6-10). Easton Rhodehouse allowed one run over three innings to earn his first save since May 24, 2019. Steven Fitzsimmons, Brady Renfro and Matt Olive had two hits each for Valparaiso, which plays at No. 10 Notre Dame on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo drops pair to Drake: Kate Beckemeyer was 4-for-5 on the day, but Valparaiso was swept 10-2 and 6-3 by Drake in MVC action at the Valpo Softball Complex. Jaine Westphal walked three times in the opener for Valpo (5-28, 1-17).

PRO GOLF