Whether by growing Land O’Frost to the third largest producer of processed deli meats in the nation or leading the development of the high-protein chicken chip, David Van Eekeren has earned induction to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
Van Eekeren is the third generation of his family to head the company, which was founded by Dutch immigrant Antoon Van Eekeren in 1941 as a way to meet the wartime need to preserve people’s frozen meats. He later began producing frozen meat pies and frozen dinners. The company was incorporated as Land O’Frost in 1958.
Antoon’s sons Paul and Henry took over the company in 1966, and, with the growing demand for thinly sliced lunch meat, opened the company’s first lunch meat manufacturing plant in Lansing. They designed new manufacturing machines that made production less labor intensive and reduced costs while improving food safety. That was also the year David Van Eekeren was born.
He moved with his family from Roseland, Illinois, to Munster the following year, and then to Flossmoor in 1977. Van Eekeren graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 1987, but had already been working from the age of 13, when he started in the family business, spending summers in the research and development lab until he went off to college at the University of Kansas.
He graduated from Kansas in 1991 with a general science and economics degree and moved to Arkansas, where Land O'Frost had a manufacturing plant “to learn the business of lunch meat as a supervisor and get management training,” he said.
After a brief stint in Arkansas, he returned to Illinois to work as a salesman at the Lansing plant and work on his MBA, which he acquired from Loyola University in 1993.
“After I got the degree, I continued with my training, holding several jobs in sales, marketing and accounting, and I learned the business from the ground up,” Van Eekeren said. “Some of the training lent to my strengths and others helped improve on weaknesses of mine that I had to learn.”
His learning curve got an unexpected push in 2001 on the death of his father, Paul, after which his mother Donna took over as chairman of the board.
“I had to step up and learn a lot faster until 2007, when I became president and then, in 2012, when Mom passed the baton to me. The toughest part for me and the company has been the transition from traditional packaging to a consumer-focused marketing and sales approach."
“We’re really focused on our brand,” Van Eekeren said. “After Dad’s passing, we were the eighth largest brand of prepackaged meats in the country. Now we are the number three brand.”
Land O’Frost has plants in Madisonville, Kentucky, and Searcy, Arkansas, in addition to Lansing. Madisonville is a 190,000-square-foot state of the art processing facility opened in 2007. In addition, the company works with several partners that produce other products sold under the Land O’Frost banner.
“We don’t make bacon, so someone else does that for us," he said. "We are in frozen patties, nuggets, sausages and prepackaged deli meats and bacon, and we are able to meet the consumer demands and produce it under the quality standards of Land O’Frost."
While responding to consumer demand with items like larger one-pound packages of deli meats, the company also is focused on innovation, which Van Eekeren said happens faster by having partners while Land O’Frost develops its own new products in-house.
“We launched a new product last year called Gone Rogue. It’s a high-protein chip of chicken. Consumers were wanting a high protein, low carb product. We made something that crunches like a chip and has more protein than jerky. It’s a very fast selling item on the Amazon platform, and a lot of the convenience stores are taking it on. It’s in all the Jewel stores.”
David said it took three years to develop Gone Rogue because “It was truly new to the world and figuring out how to do it right took a long time.” He said the company expects to develop other products along that line.
Over the years Land O’Frost has produced a variety of items, including Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) for the military and prepackaged meals for Nutrisystem. It has added Wimmer’s Meats, a leading provider of specialty sausages and hot dogs, and Wellshire Farms, producers of natural and organic meat products, to its family of products.
Four years ago, it moved its headquarters to Munster, which David said has been very welcoming and appreciative. He credits his partnership in the community with helping him earn induction to the Hall of Fame, which he said was an unexpected honor.
Dan Sharp, president of Morrison Construction in Hammond and David’s brother-in-law, has known David for 26 years and said he’s “a super smart guy.”
“He’s done a lot of good things for that company,” Sharp said. “He’s an excellent leader, and he’s got quite a bit of charisma. He’s very good in crowds and public speaking, and he’s got a giant heart when it comes to philanthropy.
“The fact the company is so successful and continues to grow … people who are not good leaders don’t have those types of things happen. The proof is in his accomplishments.”
Also supporting David’s induction were Cary Bosak, CEO of the Bosak Auto Group, and Gil Rynberk, president of First National Bank. Both agreed he’s very deserving of the honor.
Bosak said, “I was in a group of business owners with him for a few years, and I can tell you (the Van Eekerens) run a great business. They do things the right way, and he’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met. He’s always looking to improve what they’re doing. He cares about the people who work for him and about the community.
“He made me better at what I do,” Bosak said. “He helped me solve problems, and he leads by example. If I was having an issue with something, he would take the time to process it through with me, and he was always spot on with his analysis.
“That’s a big business, but, if you met him, you wouldn’t know it. He’s just a regular person. He’s driven but he’s not arrogant about it. He enjoys working and he enjoys his family. I’ve known him for eight or nine years, and, on top of everything else, he’s generous with his time, his talent and his money. There’s nothing bad about the guy,”
Rynberk has known the Van Eekeren family virtually his whole life and he’s known David for 30 years, and he had nothing but praise for both.
“David’s very deserving of the award,” Rynberk said. “Land O’Frost is an aggressive, progressive organization with a strong work ethic. His father Paul would be very proud of his leadership in the company and in the community. He’s extraordinarily community minded and supportive.
“What is so impressive is the family is so successful, but they are still approachable and humble. They keep off the radar, and recognition is not part of their agenda,” Rynberk said. “David is aggressive and visionary and has an extraordinary work ethic, and it’s all done with a great heart.”