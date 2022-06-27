Vanderbilt win

A team led by Andrew Rosenthal won the venerable Vanderbilt Knockout Teams at the ACBL Spring NABC. In the final, ROSENTHAL (Christian Bakke, Boye Brogeland, Jan Jansma, Aaron Silverstein, Chris Willenken) defeated another sponsored and multinational team, GUPTA, 119 to 102.

In today's deal, Silverstein brought home five diamonds. He ruffed West's ace of hearts, led a trump to dummy's nine and returned the jack of spades: six, four, ace. Declarer ruffed the next heart, went to the king of clubs and led the ten of spades (not best): queen, king.

Last trump

Silverstein next cashed a high trump. West discarded, but South then led the high nine of spades. East ruffed and led a third heart (an error). South ruffed, led to the queen of clubs, drew East's last trump and claimed.

In the replay, South for GUPTA opened one spade, but West overcalled two hearts. Then North-South had less room to investigate and landed at four spades. South misplayed and went down three, a big swing to ROSENTHAL.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 H 9 7 6 4 D K 9 5 C K Q 10 6. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid one heart, he bids one spade and you try 1NT. Partner bids two hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your 1NT showed at most 10 points, and if partner saw no chance for game, he would have passed or bid two of a minor. His two hearts (belated support for a possibly weak suit) is strong. Since you have maximum values and stout clubs, bid 3NT.

