Veterans job fair coming to Soldier Field
Soldier Field is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Bears may not be in Soldier Field for much longer but your next job might be.

Veterans looking for a civilian job, a new gig or more career opportunities can take part in an upcoming job fair at Soldier Field.

The DAV RecruitMilitary Chicago Veterans Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the stadium at 1410 Museum Campus Drive. Companies that are hiring across greater Chicagoland will be on hand to accept job applications.

The free hiring event is open to all veterans, military spouses, dependents and transitioning members of the military. The goal is to "attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Chicago area."

“Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army Special Operations Attack helicopter pilot. “While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities.” 

Many employers will be on hand including Tyson Foods, Global K9 Protection Group, LLC, ADT Commercial, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Roto-Rooter, Cook County Sheriff's Office, Kelly, Avis Budget Group, Inc., Waste Management, Belle Tire, True Value Company and Univar Solutions USA.

More than 50 exhibitors normally take place.

Job seekers do not need to bring copies of their resume but should fill out a RecruitMilitary job board profile prospective employers can reference that is shared through a QR code. Attendees are encouraged to be prepared, work the room, keep an open mind, apply for jobs while networking, and get at least three company follow-ups.

For more opportunity, visit success.recruitmilitary.com/jobs.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

