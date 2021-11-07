Vets helping vets: A look at the Disabled American Veterans Hammond Chapter

This week we honor our nation’s veterans. There are so many who walk among us who were left with scars — sometimes visible, sometimes not — that came from their sacrifices and service. With that comes uncertainty and changes to what their life was like before. It can be beyond overwhelming.

Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit charity that provides support to veterans of all generations, ranging from rides to medical appointments, benefit claims assistance, employment leads and more. There are more than a million members across the country and nearly 1,300 chapters. Three of those chapters exist in the Region — in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Hammond. Each local chapter also takes steps to help area veterans.

Bob Carnagey is commander of DAV Chapter #17 in Hammond. He also serves on the State Board of Directors as the first senior vice commander and treasurer. He described the DAV as having a two-part mission: “It is to assist veterans in applying and maintaining VA disabilities that they might have earned due to Service Connected Disabilities during their time serving our country, and also to raise funds so that we can assist other veterans that might be hurting and requiring assistance with their day-to-day living conditions, such as rent/house payments, NIPSCO bills, water bills or car payments or jobs.”