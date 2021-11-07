Vets helping vets: A look at the Disabled American Veterans Hammond Chapter

This week we honor our nation’s veterans. There are so many who walk among us who were left with scars — sometimes visible, sometimes not — that came from their sacrifices and service. With that comes uncertainty and changes to what their life was like before. It can be beyond overwhelming.
Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit charity that provides support to veterans of all generations, ranging from rides to medical appointments, benefit claims assistance, employment leads and more. There are more than a million members across the country and nearly 1,300 chapters. Three of those chapters exist in the Region — in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Hammond. Each local chapter also takes steps to help area veterans.
Bob Carnagey is commander of DAV Chapter #17 in Hammond. He also serves on the State Board of Directors as the first senior vice commander and treasurer. He described the DAV as having a two-part mission: “It is to assist veterans in applying and maintaining VA disabilities that they might have earned due to Service Connected Disabilities during their time serving our country, and also to raise funds so that we can assist other veterans that might be hurting and requiring assistance with their day-to-day living conditions, such as rent/house payments, NIPSCO bills, water bills or car payments or jobs.”
The DAV Glenn F. Renicker Chapter #17 in Hammond was established in 1943 and holds meetings the first Monday of the month at VFW Post #802 at 5820 Hohman Ave. in Hammond. Its members number over 1,000. Carnagey said that the process of applying for VA services can be difficult and complicated, and the DAV provides professional advisers to help veterans file claims at no cost to them.
The chapter also supports and participates in annual programs and events, including the local Veterans Day Parade, a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Dinner and the monthly North Township Commanders Round Table. Fundraising efforts include the annual DAV Walk held each spring at Wicker Park and the annual Forget-Me-Not fundraising drive at local Strack and Van Til stores, where artificial Forget-Me-Not flowers are handed out in exchange for donations.
John Cap, who is an Illinois resident and trustee in the Village of Burnham, is a member of the DAV Chapter #17 and serves as junior vice commander.
“We’re very involved in the community as far as helping veterans in need,” he said. “Any veteran in Northwest Indiana or the Southeast Chicago area, we are here to help. That’s the purpose of the organization.”
He said that a disability isn’t a requirement for membership or for being the recipient of assistance, and that they aim to help any veteran who has a need. They’ve been able to help individuals in significant ways, he said.
Recently the chapter was able to help by providing funds for a veteran who needed a new furnace for his home.
“That was a big deal. He didn’t have a working furnace in his home for a couple years,” said Cap. “I don’t know how he got by last winter, maybe with space heaters, but we helped pay for a new furnace.”
Cap said that funds also go to help other veteran organizations, such as Honor Flight, or honor guards that perform ceremonies at funerals. “We support a number of organizations,” he said. “We want to help any organization that helps veterans.”
Tony Trzupek was a combat medic in Vietnam and is a member of the DAV Hammond Chapter and the chairman of the Volunteer Committee. He lauded Carnegy for his leadership and dedication to meeting the needs of each veteran they encounter.
Trzupek said that rather than simply give a blank check, they weigh each circumstance individually and also offer resources and connections that can help a vet make positive changes in their life.
“Sometimes we aren’t just here to hand out money, but can help them find jobs. We help people — from buying a water heater to stocking food kitchens to helping someone who has gotten an eviction notice,” he said. “For veterans it can be hard to acquire things. A lot of guys get out of the service and don’t know what to do and don’t know groups like us exist.”
Through the work of many volunteers, Trzupek said they are able to reach a lot of veterans who are having a hard time.
“We have so many good people in our chapter. That’s what makes me proud the most,” he said. “We have people who volunteer and do so many good things. There are so many people who are willing to give and that’s why we’re so successful.”
Carnegy said that he is also very proud of the work that the chapter does. “I’m most proud of how we help veterans that are having problems in life as we assist them through some of the tough times in life and encourage them to improve their life and give them guidance to do so.”
If you would like to contribute to the efforts of the DAV’s Hammond Chapter, mail a check to: DAV Chapter #17-Hammond, P.O. Box 766, Hammond, IN 46325.