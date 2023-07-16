MUNSTER, IN â€” Vincent (Vini) Santucci, 51, of Warsaw, IN, passed away suddenly on July 3. Vini was predeceased by his loving sister Patty. He is survived by his parents, Al and Terry, brother Tony, Sister-in-law Bridget and nephew Max. He loved and was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Vini graduated from St. Joseph's College of Calumet.

Visitation will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, on Monday July 17, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with a service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's hospital. We hope you recall a memory with Vini and smile. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.