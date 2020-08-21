Virtual Emmys: Less walking, talking, but beware the Wi-Fi

Nominees got a sense of what's ahead in a letter from the producers, including Kimmel, that mixed cheerleading and cajoling. The goal, they wrote, is to ensure that the ceremony is “not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives."

“It’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!” they wrote, promising to assemble a top-notch team of technicians, writers and others to “make you look fabulous” with good cameras and lighting at home or another location of choice.

Before COVID-19 hit, the Emmys were to have been held in the 7,100-seat Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. There is overlap between real and virtual ceremonies — the split screen that shows each nominee in a box, a la Zoom meetings or “The Brady Bunch" opening, as the choice is announced.

In the online sports ceremony, the winner's square quickly expanded to fill the screen.

There are advantages to going virtual, Sharp said, including shorter acceptance speeches.

“I don't know if that is because they (winners) are in their homes, and they're not looking out at a room of people and constantly being reminded of people they forgot to thank,” he said.