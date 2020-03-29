Virus separating Indiana governor, lieutenant governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's two top state officials have started working apart as cases of the coronavirus illness continue to grow rapidly.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch "mutually agreed to be in different locations to socially distance themselves," Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer said Saturday.
Neither has been tested for the COVID-19 illness so far and both have been feeling healthy, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press.
Holcomb and Crouch both attended a Statehouse news conference on Wednesday. Hoffmeyer didn't immediately provide information about when the two officials were last together and whether Crouch remained in Indianapolis or had gone to her home in Evansville.
Holcomb and Crouch's decision comes after Holcomb issued a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect Tuesday night. Under the order, all nonessential businesses are required to close. Grocery stores and pharmacies are among those stores deemed essential that can remain open for the duration of the order, which is in effect through April 7.
Seven more people have died of coronavirus-related illnesses in Indiana, bringing the state's virus death toll to 31, state health officials said Saturday. Indiana's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 290 to 1,232, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Lake County reported its first death on Saturday, a woman in her 60s who died Thursday, according to the Lake County Health Department. At least 80 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Region, and Lake County ranks second-highest in Indiana with 68 cases. Porter County has eight cases and LaPorte County has four.
