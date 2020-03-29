Virus separating Indiana governor, lieutenant governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's two top state officials have started working apart as cases of the coronavirus illness continue to grow rapidly.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch "mutually agreed to be in different locations to socially distance themselves," Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer said Saturday.

Neither has been tested for the COVID-19 illness so far and both have been feeling healthy, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press.

Holcomb and Crouch both attended a Statehouse news conference on Wednesday. Hoffmeyer didn't immediately provide information about when the two officials were last together and whether Crouch remained in Indianapolis or had gone to her home in Evansville.

Holcomb and Crouch's decision comes after Holcomb issued a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect Tuesday night. Under the order, all nonessential businesses are required to close. Grocery stores and pharmacies are among those stores deemed essential that can remain open for the duration of the order, which is in effect through April 7.