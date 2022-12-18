Visit a Christmas-themed town in Wisconsin for the holidays

Are all your presents wrapped and tied up with bows, your holiday cards posted, your house spotlessly clean, and the food for the large family and friends dinner you’re hosting all prepped and waiting to go? Good for you.

But even if you don’t have all in place, there’s still time to take a little holiday jaunt just for fun. After all, you can always order out and mail cards next year instead. So this holiday season, why not plan a trip to Tinsel Town?

No, not Hollywood. But the real tinsel town--Manitowoc, considered to be the most Christmas-centric city in Wisconsin. And so it should be. After all, this is where the National Tinsel Company opened in 1888 and for a long while was the only producer of tinsel in the country. And yes, if you’re like me and never even thought about where tinsel came from, here’s the scoop. Tinsel, it turns out, was the idea of Henry Stolze, who happened to be not only a Socialist but the mayor of Manitowoc and saw a need for those thin shiny metal strips that look so pretty when draped over holiday trees and less so when it comes time to clean up after Christmas. Stolze also invented the metal clips people used to attach burning candles to their Christmas trees because at the time that’s what they did as electricity was just being invented.

The tinsel company is out of business and there’s no need to worry about fastening burning candles to the boughs of your Christmas tree but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty else to do in this small city of west coast of Lake Michigan.

And it turns out that Stolze wasn’t the only one in the city into holiday metals. At one time, Manitowoc had two of the largest manufacturers of aluminum goods in the U.S.--the Aluminum Specialty Company and the Mirro Aluminum Company and they made lots of things including aluminum Christmas trees which were all the rage back in mid-20th century America. I’d be showing my age if I said I remember those shiny trees which often were accompanied by a revolving color wheel that turned the silver into shades of blue, pink, green, and red. The companies also manufactured aluminum toys, scooters, and sleds.

Those days come alive as the annual Evergreens on Eighth in Manitowoc’s Historic Downtown pays homage to this metallic past with guided trolley tours (nice and warm) and walking tours (up front and personal but perhaps bring an extra sweater or two) of Evergleam aluminum trees as well as other vintage holiday items made by Tinsel and Mirro Aluminum.

Tune in for the Lights in Lincoln Park Drive-thru Light Show where music from a local radio station parallels the 70-plus wild animal light displays.

The magnificent Queen Anne-style Victorian mansion built in the early 1890s by Joseph and Mary Vilas and designed by the same architects who fashioned the Pabst Mansion in Milwaukee is now the Rahr-West Art Museum. On the National Register of Historic Places, the exterior of the 13 bedroom house is all stone turrets, archways, gables, peaked roofs, and bay windows. Built at a cost of between $35,000 to $50,000 (about $1.5 million in today’s money), its interior is just as posh with silk wall coverings, six fireplaces, parquet floors, hand-carved woodwork, stained glass, and well, you know, everything you needed if you were very rich in a time before income taxes. The museum's permanent collection includes works the might be found in a museum in a much larger city such as those by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Georgia O’Keeffe, Mark Rothko, Andrew Wyeth, Marc Chagall, and Andy Warhol. At holiday time, the big event is their annual Christmas in the Mansion, which runs until January 18th of next year. Decorated by staff and volunteers, each room has a holiday theme that accentuates the home’s décor and architectural style.

Ready for Hacker-Pschorr on draft served by the yard and half-yard and a pastrami or corned beef sandwich, or Wisconsin cheese balls? It’s all to be had at Kurtz’s Pub & Deli which opened in 1904 and is located just across West Twin River in Two Rivers.

Stop at Beerntsen's Confectionary, a local favorite since opening in 1932. It’s definitely an old-fashioned ice cream parlor kind of place with black walnut booths, candy cases, entry arches, and copper kettles and wood paddles for making hard candies. Grad a sandwich and a cup of soup, peruse the candy offerings like chocolate raspberry caramels, Door County Cherry Bark, Mint Melt Aways, handmade turtles, Triple Dipped Malted Milk Balls, and Old Fashioned Angle Food Sponge Cake with its crunchy honeycomb center and smooth chocolate shell.

On your way south, be sure to stop in Pewaukee for a view of the state’s largest Christmas lights display. It’s happening at Ingleside Hotel’s Country Christmas and features more than a million twinkling lights along a mile-long trail traversing 40 acres of woodland, a 200-foot tunnel of 30,000, computerized, pulsing lights, and three Christmas villages. But the folks at the Ingleside weren’t content to stop with just a million lights. The Ingleside Hotel also offers other holiday-themed attractions such as Christmas wagon rides, and a Christmas village and Streets of Bethlehem exhibit with almost life-sized Fontanini nativity characters. If you want to spend the night, take advantage of the hotel’s Country Christmas Getaway package that includes overnight accommodations, tickets to Country Christmas, a large pizza, hot chocolate, and cookies. It’s available until January 1st, 2023,

And while you’re there, indulge in another Badger State tradition. Wisconsin is famed for their supper clubs and Didi’s Supper Club at the Ingleside is a classic with such menu offerings as barbecued ribs, beef tenderloin, perch, and the ultimate, a Friday night fish fry as well as that Wisconsin specialty—cheese curds. Remember, if they squeak when you bite into them, that means they’re fresh.

For more information, visit manitowoc.info and visitwaukesha.org