Visit Bardstown, Kentucky for a variety of autumn events

Built more than two centuries ago by Judge John Rowan, a two-story red brick mansion with black shutters was first known as Federal Hill, before being renamed after the state song written by composer and abolitionist Stephen Foster, a frequent visitor to what was then a 1,300-acre plantation in historic Bardstown, Kentucky.

Don’t worry if you can’t remember the name of the tune. Those entering the great hall are greeted by a docent in period costume singing the lyrics of “My Old Kentucky Home.”

Now a state historic site, it’s brimming with Southern charm from the ornamental gardens filled with fall blooms and trees shading into jewel colors to the interior. An amazingly grand place, Federal Hill belonged to the Rowan family for 122 years and 75 percent of its contents are original to the property such as furniture, paintings, personal effects, tools, and decorative arts, making its interior. But the history is much darker and in keeping with their upcoming month-long October event, “Weep No More, Bizarre Victorian Mourning & Funerary Customs.”

Victorians took mourning to the max, stopping clocks at the time of death, turning mirrors backwards (maybe to avoid seeing the reflection of the deceased), hanging black wreaths on doors and covering doorknobs in black. Women dressed in heavy voluminous black crepe dresses and donned black veils. For reference, stream “Gone With the Wind,” where heroine Scarlett O’Hara wears what were called widow’s weeds for her numerous deceased husbands. Death masks were created from the departed, photos sometimes taken and jewelry and art made using the hair of the deceased. Given that spiritualism was popular, Federal Hill’s parlor will be the site of seances. Who knows who might step out from the ether?

There might be many considering all that has happened here. In 1841, a fire destroyed the third floor of the house. A decade later, a cholera epidemic swept through Federal Hill, killing eight enslaved people and eight members of the Rowan family. Two years later, John Rowan Jr. fell out of a window, supposedly after falling asleep while sitting on the sill. That left Mrs. Rowan with 10 children with the youngest being just two to raise on her own, the farm to run, ruinous debts, and trying to sort out her father-in-law’s estate which would have given her more than enough money. Unfortunately she died before that, in 1897.

Even if you don’t have a black crepe mourning gown hanging in your closet, you still might want to attend Shadows of Federal Hill Masquerade Ball, a Halloween masquerade ball that also includes a scare garden, hayride and the “Shadows of Federal Hill” ghost tour. There will also be a DJ, appetizers and open bar.

Federal Hill remained in the family until 1922. By then it was in a state of disrepair and the owner, the last of John Jr.’s children, was said to have let her horse in the house. Now restored to its former glory, the estate, the song, as well as Federal Hill’s history runs through Kentucky history in another way as well. The bloodlines of almost every horse ever to run in the Kentucky Derby can be traced back to the horses owned by the Rowan family.

Federal Hill isn’t the only attraction in Bardstown, a city founded in 1780 and recognized as the “Bourbon Capital of the World.” The city has more than 300 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places including close to 200 in its downtown.

One of those is the Old Talbott Tavern which opened for business in 1779 and is considered among the oldest, continuously operating taverns in the U.S. as well as the oldest stagecoach stop west of the Allegheny Mountains. It’s the kind of place that attracted notables throughout its history—Abraham Lincoln stayed here with his parents and sister when he was five before moving to Indiana, Andrew Jackson was a guest, and so was Jesse James who under the influence of alcohol and having a natural propensity to fire his six-gun, added some bullet holes to the wall. They’re still there.

So are the large fireplaces where food was prepared for travelers, the thick glass mullioned windows set into the heavy Flemish stone and the wonderful dark wood and large bar. Our tastes in food have changed somewhat over the last 250 years so don’t look for squirrel or possum (said to be one of Lincoln’s favorites) on the menu. But I can definitely recommend the Blackened Shrimp and Cheese Grits, The Daniel Boone Pot Roast and The General’s Southern Fried Chicken. Oh and don’t forget the beer cheese and the bourbon, both of which are Kentucky specialties.

The Old Talbott Tavern is also a great place to spend the night as many of Bardstown’s attractions are within walking distance including the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey which highlights the history of the spirit from Colonial days to the1960s. Bardstown has a multitude of bourbon distillers so take your pick of which ones to visit—or you can stop by them all but be warned there are 11 including James B. Beam, Barton 1792 Distillery, Heavenly Hill, Four Roses Bourbon, and Maker’s Mark.

Autumn is the time to board My Old Kentucky Dinner Train, a 37-mile trip looping from Bardstown through the countryside amidst the changing foliage. There are a variety of excursions including a lunch and dinner train, bourbon ride, wine train and a dinner mystery trip.

For those wanting to celebrate all things bourbon, the Bardstown Bourbon Festival held this year on Sept. 14 to 18, is for you. Events include educational sessions, musical entertainment, food trucks, exhibits, and samples from participating distilleries.

For more information, visitbardstown.com