Visit Indiana offers Hoosier connections online

The Indiana Office of Tourism Development kicked off 2020 with plans to introduce 20 sets of 20 attractions worth visiting this year. But the "20 in 20" lists were just through their sixth category — sporting events — when the coronavirus crisis made traveling to many places temporarily impossible.

While the other 14 are pending, the office's Visit Indiana campaigning has begun to offer virtual tours, videos, puzzles, recipes and other features that offer ongoing connections to the Hoosier state.

The tourism office's Indiana Insider blog, at visitindiana.com/blog, contains the travel-at-home content. Thirty jigsaw puzzles include a scene from the Indiana Dunes National Park; virtual tours include a walk-through of the Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University; and a list of 70 places you can still get outside includes Gabis Arboretum & Gardens in Valparaiso, in addition to the Dunes parks.

Content ranges across the state, focusing on state parks, urban skylines, tourist attractions and more. The blog also offers recipes for traditional dishes like pork tenderloin sandwiches and sugar cream pie, and a trivia quiz that tests one's knowledge of subjects ranging from vice presidents to roller coasters, covered bridges and the world's largest paint ball.