CROWN POINT — The increasing need for hospice and aging services in Lake Count hasn’t gone unnoticed for VNA of NWI.
VNA of NWI, a not-for-profit organization, is opening a new satellite office at 1450 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. The group is headquarters in Valparaiso.
VNA of NWI has been serving Lake County residents for almost 50 years, currently providing hospice and palliative care, grief support, and lifeline services.
“As one of the first and most experienced hospice providers in all of Northwest Indiana, we are thrilled to expand on our 50 years of caring and compassion into Lake County,” said Bob Franko, CEO/President of VNA of NWI.
The new office will allow the organization to enhance the services provided to current and new patients living in Lake County. There will be a fully-staffed clinical team at the new office, which will allow accelerated access for the medical community and families to receive care.
“As the VNA of Northwest Indiana, we serve a vast region that is diverse in so many ways – culturally, economically, and demographically. The common thread through all our collective communities is caring; caring for our families and loved ones through whatever challenges come along. We are so pleased to expand our hospice and palliative care services into Lake County to better serve the many diverse and thriving towns where thousands of families raise children and care for loved ones,” Franko added.
VNA of NWI welcomes the community in celebrating the new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Refreshments will be available at the event as well as an opportunity to meet VNA staff.