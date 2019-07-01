Compelling storytelling of information and facts that affect your lives is an ongoing and ever-important priority for The Times.
Regular digital users may have noticed the reemergence of ByLine, the crisp online podcast that has accompanied the first two installments of our popular series, "Crimes that Rocked the Region."
Both of these features are exciting and ongoing.
In the future, ByLine, which has all the sound of a compelling, in-depth public radio-style broadcast, will accompany almost all of our major investigations and reporting projects at nwi.com.
Veteran digital producer Kale Wilk narrates the ByLine episodes, taking readers into additional golden tidbits and behind-the-scenes details of our major investigations and feature stories.
In doing so, he'll introduce you to the reporters who do the work and walk you through the inside steps of how they reported the stories. You'll also hear the voices of the key sources within our print and online articles, relating their stories and thoughts in their own words.
It was fitting to relaunch ByLine with our ongoing "Crimes that Rocked the Region" series. The first two installments of that series have been taken in by tens of thousands of unique readers and listeners online as we look back at the major crime stories that continue to reverberate in our Region today.
So far, the series has explored a shocking strangulation murder from the early 1980s in Crown Point, with reporter Allie Kirkman tracking down the original investigators and eyewitnesses.
Key elements of that story still resonate in the Region, as the convicted murderer in that case is now married to an elected public official and mayoral candidate in the very city where the murder was committed.
In our most recent installment of "Crimes that Rocked the Region," Kirkman took us back to 1985 and into the heart of a still-unsolved murder with strong undercurrents of political corruption and intrigue in East Chicago.
Look for our "Crimes that Rocked the Region" series online at nwi.com, and get caught up on our ByLine podcasts thus far.
Both offer rich experiences to our print and digital users that you won't find anywhere else.
Thanks for your loyal readership.
We appreciate it, and The Times will continue to reward that loyalty with the most compelling and relevant information and storytelling.
-- Marc Chase, Editor, The Times