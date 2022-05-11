Volunteers needed to clean up Miller school

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Bayless Dune Nature Preserve and Nobel Elementary School in Gary's Miller neighborhood this weekend.

Community organizer Marcella Gregory, Bayless Dune Nature Preserve Steward Tom Cera and the Shirley Heinze Land Trust are organizing the cleanup, which will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.

"I try to clean up things on my own. I started last year trying to get some of the businesses on U.S. Highways 12 and 20 to cut their lawns and just be a better citizen," Gregory said. "Then I started thinking about the Nobel School that was just around the corner from my home where I live. St. Barnabas across the street said they would help me. I joined the Miller Citizens Corporation. I just kept trying. I started a block club that got certified through the Urban League of Northwest Indiana."

The Miller Citizens Corporation Litter League, St. Barnabas Church and the City of Gary also will participate in Saturday's cleanup.

"I got all those partners to come together and clean the property up. We started two weeks ago cutting down bushes and trees," she said. "Shirley Heinze Trust is going to be bringing a dumpster, water and snacks for this endeavor."

Volunteers should meet at Nobel Elementary School. They can park at the parking lot at the intersection of the Pottawatomi Trail and N. Vanderburg St. in Gary.

"We want to sweep mostly. There's a lot of gravel and rocks," she said. "We'll have wheelbarrows to move the trees we cut down, which are piled up everywhere. We have an electric saw because maybe we didn't get anything. We just need hands and bodies because a lot of people who do cleanup are a little bit older so we need folks who don't mind bending and pulling and doing things like that. I just need people."

Gregory said it's for a good cause.

"Be concerned about your community," she said. "Don't think people don't need your help. Everyone's out here organizing and trying to volunteer. They need a lot of help. Everyone needs help. In this case, we need manpower to help lift and clean the property."

For more information, visit heinzetrust.org.

