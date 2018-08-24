Jenna Pasko (T.F. South) had 18 kills and nine digs, but Bemidji State defeated Purdue Northwest's women's volleyball team 26-24, 18-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 at the Parkside Tournament in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday.
Teammate Carissa Jones (Bishop Noll) added 11 kills and 10 digs. Brooke Ahrens had five kills, 46 assists and seven digs. Jenna DelSanto (Andrean) had 10 kills, three aces and 11 digs.
VU gains splits at EIU tournament: Peyton McCarthy totaled 25 kills as Valparaiso went 1-1 during Friday's play at the EIU Panther Invitational in Charleston, Illinois.
The Crusaders defeated Saint Francis 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13 but lost 25-15, 25-27, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 to Fresno State.
Allison Ketcham totaled 20 kills and 25 digs. Katherine Carlson finished with 19 kills and 22 digs combined. Sydney Bronner totaled 16 kills and seven digs. Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) totaled 31 digs. Rylee Cookerly added 37 digs and 12 assists.
Men’s soccer
VU wins opener in overtime: Michael Marchionna scored in the second overtime Friday to lead Valparaiso to a season-opening 1-0 win over IUPUI at Brown Field in Valparaiso.
Marchionna, a redshirt junior forward, scored off an assist from senior midfielder Akeem Bradford at 103 minutes, 47 seconds.
Crusaders goalie Nacho Miras, a redshirt junior, made one save in 110 minutes of action to earn the shutout.
Valparaiso finished with a 10-1 edge in shots on goal and a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.