Wallace
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Preliminary investigations show the man drove through the closed west parking lot of the park, drove over the beach and into the lake.
- Updated
Detectives think Mary Felton was targeted, and the shooting was an isolated case, police said.
- Updated
"The two deceased subjects are the only persons involved in this incident," Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
- Updated
Police said they found bedding materials made into a rope and extended out a window, but noticed it was tied to a lightly-weighted kitchen table.
- Updated
This tornado was recorded to have 75 to 85 mph peak winds, traveled 4.8 miles and had a width of 100 yards.
- Updated
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
- Updated
The landlord told police she used a drill to remove a storm door and then a key to access the unit in question at which time Guerrero threw a buck of water on her.
- Updated
When asked for her driver's license, she instead handed police a vaccine card, a credit card and multiple makeup items, the report says.
- Updated
Autopsies and toxicology are pending for both individuals, Dykes had said.
A Chicago man who pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to the illicit possession of two firearms after a confrontation with police for refusing to extinguish his marijuana cigarette.