 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wally Turns 93!

Wally Turns 93!

From the Celebrations: Happy Birthday, Wally! series
60ca07e6c4473.photo_1-jpeg.jpeg

Wally Spuck of Portage turns 93! He is living a wonderful life with his wife Dolly who’s is 91. Wally has done many great things, he served his county and is a veteran.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts