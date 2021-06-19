Wally Spuck of Portage turns 93! He is living a wonderful life with his wife Dolly who’s is 91. Wally has done many great things, he served his county and is a veteran.
Wally Turns 93!
From the Celebrations: Happy Birthday, Wally! series
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A disgruntled gun-toting customer fired shots Sunday after being told there was no more pizza at a local Little Caesars, police said.
- Updated
The owner showed up at the customer's room and began throwing her property into the parking lot and pushing her in the process, police said.
- Updated
A man drowned Sunday after saving his girlfriend from drowning in Lake Michigan at a Michigan City beach.
- Updated
The suspect was described as a tall, slender black man who was wearing a blue hard hat, goggles and a mask covering his face from his nose to his chin, police reported.
- Updated
A Valparaiso man was taken into custody late Wednesday after authorities became aware of a video posted to social media that contained threats of mass homicide, police said.
- Updated
The manner of the woman's death is still pending and the investigation is ongoing, Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes said in a prepared statement.
- Updated
A "legacy" $185 million development near Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 that would combine living, retail and office spaces with restaurants and other amenities is looking to call Crown Point home.
- Updated
24-year-old James A. King, of Miami, has been charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
- Updated
Marcile R. Lewis, 42, was arrested early Monday after the Northwest Regional SWAT team entered the apartment in the 2600 block of West 61st Place in Merrillville, court records state.
- Updated
Kristie Rouse-Sears, 28, is accused of stealing more than $24,000 while serving as treasurer of an elementary school PTO and the Wheeler High School Cheer Club.