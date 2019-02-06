A Wanatah man was seriously injured Tuesday in a single-car crash on Ind. 2, just south of Valparaiso, police said.
Chad Bailey, 46, was driving a white 2011 Toyota Prius north on Ind. 2 about 5:45 p.m. when he struck a utility pole just north of Heavlin Road, Porter County sheriff's police said.
Bailey was unconscious when police arrived.
A Lutheran Air helicopter initially was requested, but was unable to fly because of the weather, police said. Bailey was taken to Franciscan Crown Point Health hospital with a serious head injury.
Speed and road conditions likely contributed to the crash, police said.
The road was shut down for several hours while NIPSCO repaired utility poles and wires downed during the crash.
A separate crash occurred when a truck hit a downed pole, police said. No injuries were reported in that crash.