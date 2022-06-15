WANISS announces scholarship winner

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) has announced this year's scholarship winner.

The Edith Root Youth Scholarship goes to Grace Delich, 16, of Dyer.

Delich, the daughter of Suzanne and Steven Delich, was presented the scholarship at the Youth Orchestra Spring Concert.

The $875 check she received from WANISS will allow her to attend the six-day Indiana University Summer Music Clinic, Jacobs School of Music in June.

To receive the scholarship, the homeschooled junior had to write a letter and also submit a letter of recommendation.

In her letter, Delich wrote: "I've been playing the violin for about four years, so I haven't been playing for a long time. I wish to attend the program at IU, because I think a weeklong, intensive course would be very beneficial to me."

In addition, Delich has also been playing the piano for quite a few years.

"I started writing my own piano music, since it's rather challenging to find piano music for free online. There's a composition class at the summer camp that I think would help my writing skills," Delich said.

Delich said the summer program will "give her a taste of college life" for a week.

She is still uncertain of her future career choice, but it will definitely involve music in some manner whether performing or teaching.

"I'm more of a performer," Delich said.

She remembers her mother taking her to a concert with violinist Jasmine Lin and being inspired to play the violin and to perform.

"I went to a concert when I was about 8 or 9 years old. I saw her and wanted to do what she was doing," Delich said.

School activities Delich is involved in include violin, lyrical strings orchestra, piano, art, bowling and homeschool co-op events.

The Edith Root Scholarship was established in 1984 in the memory of Edith Root, a former WANISS member.

Root was instrumental in establishing the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The scholarships help promote and encourage the musical education of Youth Orchestra members by offering financial support to attend summer musical programs such as workshops, camps or master classes.

All members of the Youth Orchestra are eligible to apply. The number of scholarships given varies from year to year depending on the amount of money currently in the fund.

