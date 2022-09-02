WANISS to kick off symphony's fall season

SCHERERVILLE-- The Women's Association of Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) is kicking off its Fall Into the Symphony Season.

The kickoff will be held at the Sept. 18 Music, Music, Music Luncheon to be held at the Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and a noon buffet luncheon will be served.

There will be a post-brunch buffet program.

Cost is $40 per person.

Music will be presented by the Pastore Family Jazz Ensemble.

For more information or to make reservations, call the office at 219-836-0525, ext. 206.