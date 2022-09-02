 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WANISS to kick off symphony's fall season

WANISS EVENT

Pictured is David Mika, new executive director of South Shore Art & Northwest Indiana Symphony, left, with WANISS president Marti Ross.

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE-- The Women's Association of Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) is kicking off its Fall Into the Symphony Season.

The kickoff will be held at the Sept. 18 Music, Music, Music Luncheon to be held at the Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and a noon buffet luncheon will be served.

There will be a post-brunch buffet program.

Cost is $40 per person.

Music will be presented by the Pastore Family Jazz Ensemble.

For more information or to make reservations, call the office at 219-836-0525, ext. 206.

