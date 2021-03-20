WATCH LIVE: Marc Chase goes bald for childhood cancer
The man had been reported missing form Hammond on Jan. 28.
The Hebron man was reported missing in November 2019.
Opa! Greektown-like restaurant, grocery store and bakery, The Athenian, taking over Abuelo's in Merrillville
A Greektown-like Greek restaurant, grocery store and bakery is taking over the high-profile Abuelo's spot at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville.
Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.
The estimated street value of the load would be about $5.7 million to $8.5 million, police said.
The shooting occurred around midnight, according to Merrillville Deputy Police Chief Kosta Nuses.
She alleged Kubai showed her pornography and often spoke about puberty and kissing. He told her the sexual abuse was necessary because "no man wanted a virgin," court records say.
The man died from his injuries at a local hospital after arriving there shortly after the shooting with another person who had been shot, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
Both homes were evacuated before crews arrived to the scene, fire officials said.
"To know Tyree was to love Tyree. The first time you met him, you were going to remember him. ... That's what brought me the most joy about my baby, my child," said Decerrie Riley, Tyree Riley's mother.