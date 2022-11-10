Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Click below for full stories and coverage.
Detective's intentions disputed as trial over man's overturned conviction opens: http://bit.ly/3DUAWne
Lake Central School Corp. teachers and staff receiving raises: http://bit.ly/3NUGJxy
McDermott: 'I can hold my head high' following US Senate defeat: http://bit.ly/3hxgmkZ
There’s no quit in Andrean’s Sam Vickers: http://bit.ly/3hlLIuU
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.