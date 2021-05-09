Watch now: Anastasia Yorkman MSN, APRN, FNP-C Munster Med-Inn – MPAC Healthcare

As efforts to increase opportunities for women in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields continue to gain steam, Anastasia Yorkman stands as a prime example of those efforts. An engineering major in college and a self-described math and science nerd, Yorkman was long enraptured by the work of her geneticist mother. Fortunately for her patients at the Munster Med-Inn, where she now serves as the facility’s lead nurse practitioner, growing up she also shared with her mom a love for the popular television drama "ER."
“My mom really geared me toward nursing,” Yorkman recalls. “I look back at pictures from when I was a kid, and I always seem to be wearing scrubs and carrying around a stethoscope.”
Since turning that childhood interest into a career by earning her certified nursing assistant certification in 2008, the Munster resident and mother of two has worked in areas as diverse as neurovascular care, cardiovascular care, emergency medicine and surgical intensive care. All the while, she has continued to further her education in the profession by adding a master’s degree in nursing and a specialty in family practice as a nurse practitioner (FNP-C) to her resume.
What matters most, however, is not the portfolio of titles and degrees, but the work she engages in every day with her patients at the Munster Med-Inn. While nursing has more than its share of challenges – including the close contact with pain and suffering that unfolds daily – Yorkman still believes the joys of the job far outweigh any negatives.
“As a nurse practitioner, there’s such a wonderful moment of relief when we’re able to find a solution or a treatment for a patient,” she says. “And as a nurse, the trust you establish with patients and their families is so rewarding.”
Working in a long-term care facility has been particularly difficult during the pandemic, as Yorkman and her colleagues have had to deal with everything from constantly changing procedures to limited bedside contact with patients to, most heartbreakingly, having to manage family visits via FaceTime. But a longtime friend who nominated her as a top nurse in the Region selected by peer review says such a trying experience ls exactly the kind of situation that Yorkman was built for.
“Throughout the pandemic, Anastasia has exhibited love, compassion and determination,” says Amy Peters. “Anastasia is not only a phenomenal nurse practitioner, but she is the meaning of a nurse.”
While Yorkman continues to care for patients and look forward to the end of the pandemic, she has her sights set on next stage of her nursing career. Hoping to emulate some of the amazing professors she had during her formative years, she’s looking to indulge a longstanding passion and take another step on her journey through the world of nursing.
“My goal is to get my Ph.D. and really get deeper into research,” she says. “If I could have, I would have loved to have been involved in coming up with the COVID-19 vaccine.”