Watch now: Anastasia Yorkman MSN, APRN, FNP-C Munster Med-Inn – MPAC Healthcare

“As a nurse practitioner, there’s such a wonderful moment of relief when we’re able to find a solution or a treatment for a patient,” she says. “And as a nurse, the trust you establish with patients and their families is so rewarding.”

Working in a long-term care facility has been particularly difficult during the pandemic, as Yorkman and her colleagues have had to deal with everything from constantly changing procedures to limited bedside contact with patients to, most heartbreakingly, having to manage family visits via FaceTime. But a longtime friend who nominated her as a top nurse in the Region selected by peer review says such a trying experience ls exactly the kind of situation that Yorkman was built for.

“Throughout the pandemic, Anastasia has exhibited love, compassion and determination,” says Amy Peters. “Anastasia is not only a phenomenal nurse practitioner, but she is the meaning of a nurse.”

While Yorkman continues to care for patients and look forward to the end of the pandemic, she has her sights set on next stage of her nursing career. Hoping to emulate some of the amazing professors she had during her formative years, she’s looking to indulge a longstanding passion and take another step on her journey through the world of nursing.

“My goal is to get my Ph.D. and really get deeper into research,” she says. “If I could have, I would have loved to have been involved in coming up with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

