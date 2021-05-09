Watch now: Carol Sakelaris BSN, RN, MPA, CDE Methodist Hospitals

When Cindy Furman’s 8-year-old daughter, Kim, came home from school with red blood dots on her legs, the Merrillville human resources professional was puzzled. She mentioned it to her co-worker, Carol Sakelaris, a registered nurse with a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's in public administration, and Sakelaris told Furman to take Kim to the doctor.
The doctor told Furman Kim would be “fine in a couple days.” The next day, the dots had traveled up the little girl’s body and bruising appeared on her legs and arms. When Furman mentioned this to her friend, Sakelaris strongly urged her to return to the doctor.
After blood work, Furman was instructed to rush Kim to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago, as she was losing platelets rapidly and her count was so low that her life was in danger.
Kim responded to experimental IV treatments and her platelets started to increase. The doctors found that her spleen was consuming her platelets. After six years of regular treatment at Children’s, Kim’s spleen was removed at age 14. She is now in her 30s and a nurse herself.
“If I hadn’t gotten her to the doctor when Carol told me to, my daughter would’ve died,” stated Furman. “She saved my daughter’s life. I can’t thank her enough.”
This action is typical for Sakelaris, said Anthony Zmirski, a retired pharmacist in MIshawake, Ind., and, like Sakelaris, a certified diabetes educator. Zmirski and Sakelaris have been professional colleagues for 40 years.
“Carol has empathy for patients and looks for a better way to serve them. She evolved from bedside nursing to nurse educator, which is not an easy transition to make. Patients with chronic diseases need to be taught to manage their condition. This is not a cookie-cutter task; it needs a lot of skill, and Carol has mastered it.”
Zmirski added that COVID-19 brings its own challenges to educating diabetic patients. “Much of diabetes education is face to face and hard to do via Zoom. Many patients have avoided doctor visits and education, conditions go unchecked and problems may be more severe than pre-COVID. Educators, including Carol, have had to adapt.”
Sakelaris, a nurse educator for Methodist Hospitals’ Diabetes Center, teaches diabetics and their families about handling insulin injections and pumps, testing blood sugar, administering medications, managing sick days, balancing activity and what food to eat.
Since age 9, Sakelaris wanted to be nurse just like her late sister, 10 years her senior. Sakelaris attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minn., and did her clinicals in Rochester, Minn., at Mayo Clinic and its affiliated hospitals, St. Mary's and Rochester Methodist. Before joining Methodist Hospitals 22 years ago, she worked for the Visiting Nurses Association and taught at Indiana University Northwest’s nursing school.
Why nursing? “I love what I do and if you have gifts and talents, it’s good to be a blessing to someone else.”
Sakelaris said she is humbled and honored to even have been nominated as a top nurse in the Region. Her selection was by peer review.
“Every nurse who was nominated is deserving of the honor, and even those not nominated. I am very proud of my profession.”