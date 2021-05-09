Watch now: Carol Sakelaris BSN, RN, MPA, CDE Methodist Hospitals

When Cindy Furman’s 8-year-old daughter, Kim, came home from school with red blood dots on her legs, the Merrillville human resources professional was puzzled. She mentioned it to her co-worker, Carol Sakelaris, a registered nurse with a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's in public administration, and Sakelaris told Furman to take Kim to the doctor.

The doctor told Furman Kim would be “fine in a couple days.” The next day, the dots had traveled up the little girl’s body and bruising appeared on her legs and arms. When Furman mentioned this to her friend, Sakelaris strongly urged her to return to the doctor.

After blood work, Furman was instructed to rush Kim to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago, as she was losing platelets rapidly and her count was so low that her life was in danger.

Kim responded to experimental IV treatments and her platelets started to increase. The doctors found that her spleen was consuming her platelets. After six years of regular treatment at Children’s, Kim’s spleen was removed at age 14. She is now in her 30s and a nurse herself.

“If I hadn’t gotten her to the doctor when Carol told me to, my daughter would’ve died,” stated Furman. “She saved my daughter’s life. I can’t thank her enough.”