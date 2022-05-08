WATCH NOW: Cindy Lee, LPN., unit manager, Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation

"I want to see patients thrive. That's what keeps me going," said Cindy Lee, a licensed practical nurse and unit manager at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation in Valparaiso.

Dennis Hodges of Valparaiso, a patient at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center is grateful for Lee's care. He has issues with weak legs and back and Lee has helped him by encouraging him to complete his therapy in the last year.

"Cindy is very attentive, caring, patient and gracious, and she does it all with a smile — that's why I nominated her," Hodges explained. "She encourages me to do better than I have, and I am doing much better now."

"With all the nurse burnout, especially during COVID, it's refreshing to see a nurse hang with her profession for over 25 years," Hodges added.

Lee's care and demeanor are what have made her a top nurse in the Region, selected by peer review.

When Lee graduated high school, her dream was to become a nurse, but her dad thought it would be better if she honed her typing skills. So Lee went to school to become a typist, got married and had kids.

But all that time, she had the desire to become a nurse.

Her former husband encouraged her to "go for it", and she worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for six months while pregnant with her youngest child (she and her husband each had two children and then had two together). After the baby was born, Lee attended Ivy Tech in Gary and graduated in 1983 with her LPN.

"I 'went for it' and I endured, even with six kids in tow," said Lee, or Portage. "I'm happy I did because I love nursing."

After graduation, Lee worked at several medical facilities, including St. Mary's, and in different roles, such as same-day surgery, home health care. At Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center, she has become a unit manager, which she says is very uplifting.

"Now, I not only encourage patients, but I also encourage employees," Lee said.

Lee's favorite part of nursing? She gets to know her patients and their loved ones, and, in many cases, becomes "a part of the family," invited to special occasions.

"When you become a friend or part of the family, then nursing is easier," noted Lee. "I can make everyone feel welcome and feel good, and that is my goal."

What has not been easy is being a nurse during COVID-19. Lee said it was a big change for her and for nursing in general. The rehabilitation center was COVID-free for the first six months of the pandemic, but once someone contracted the virus, it spread "like wildfire," she added. The facility established a COVID unit, and Lee says her true nursing skills came through.

"I gathered strength during the worst of COVID through the love I have for nursing and the care that I want to give patients," she explained. "Being admitted to rehab and not knowing if and when they can go home is scary for patients and they often get discouraged. I try to help them, and I treat and respect them as human beings."

Hodges said he looks forward to his discharge in the next couple of months, but he will never forget how Lee cared for him and treated him with dignity.

"I will miss Cindy and the rest of the wonderful staff. They've all been very kind to me," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0