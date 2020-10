WATCH NOW: Crews extinguish fire at Crown Point Burger King

CROWN POINT — Crews worked for about three hours Saturday morning to put out a fire at Burger King on North Main Street.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant at 1137 N. Main St. around 5 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building. White smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building, an eyewitness reported.

Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said the fire was in between two ceilings, which firefighters worked from the roof to access and put out. The building sustained extensive smoke and water damage, Crane said.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. Merrillville Fire Department assisted.

