WATCH NOW: Dawn Jones, RN, BSN, 5 South Medical-Surgical Unit, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus

The impact that an outstanding nurse can make has been made even more apparent during the past two years as the world has battled the COVID pandemic. Dawn Jones, a registered nurse in the 5 South Medical-Surgical Unit at Methodist Hospital Northlake, is one of those health-care professionals who continues to make a difference to her patients.

“I was inspired to go into nursing by my best friend and also for personal family reasons. My best friend and I decided to go into nursing. We began taking prerequisites, and she quit during the first one and I kept going,” Jones explained. “Also, when my grandmother and stepfather became ill, I cared for them both until they passed away. I was a CNA at that time and decided to pursue nursing for them.” Her goal as a nurse has always been to treat her patients the way she would expect her loved ones to be treated.

Jones earned her Associates Degree at South Suburban College in South Holland and then completed her Bachelors Degree online through Chamberlain University. She is the 5 South charge nurse while carrying her own patient load. She’s been with Methodist Hospitals for eight years.

“Dawn is a compassionate caregiver who emulates best practices in the delivery of patient care. She is a leader on the unit, creating a supportive and collaborative environment,” said Lois Pike, assistant director of Nursing Operations and interim manager of the 5 South inpatient unit at the Northlake Campus. “She is an excellent role model for other nurses and student nurses who observe her interactions with others. She is well-respected by the physicians who entrust the care of their patients to Methodist Hospitals.”

That patient interaction is what Jones loves most about her job. "You tend to grow a bond with them over time. The best feeling for me is knowing you helped someone in some type of way, big or small. Whether the appreciation is shown or not, I love what I do and wouldn’t trade being a nurse for any other career in the world,” she said.

Though it’s been a trying time for nurses, Jones still loves her profession. “During the pandemic, it changed health care in a major way. The hospital became busier, and the units stayed full. Our unit at one point was a COVID unit and nurses volunteered to work the unit. The second round of COVID was just as bad and maybe even worse,” she explained. “I was one of the nurses who volunteered to work the COVID units both rounds, and it was definitely an eye opener for me. I watched many come in perfectly fine with minimum symptoms of COVID and do a quick 180-degree turn overnight and pass away right before my eyes. It was heartbreaking but never made me give up nursing. It actually made me fight harder against COVID. For me, health care is harder than most think. You see people come, and you see them go. Some go home, some gain their wings. It’s a very emotional roller-coaster ride and one wouldn’t really understand the depth of this statement unless they experienced it hands on. For me, nursing is everything.”

