WATCH NOW: Deborah Murfitt, RN, Labor and Delivery Unit, Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus

Deborah Murfitt’s passion for helping others started when she was a child.

“When I was young, I used to watch my neighbor go to work in her white uniform and cap,” she said. “And since I was in kindergarten, I wanted to be a nurse.”

After studying at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette and Purdue University in West Lafayette, Murfitt has been able to live out her childhood dream.

“It was very rewarding,” Murfitt said of becoming a nurse. “I have enjoyed it.”

She began her career as a registered nurse nearly 40 years ago, spending 30 of those at Methodist Hospitals.

There are many reasons Murfitt enjoys her job, but there is one that stands out.

“Knowing I have the ability to help family and friends from a young age to when they get old,” she said.

Murfitt works in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, which provides many joyful experiences.

“It’s wonderful to be able to help with bringing new life into the world,” she said.

But Murfitt also is well aware that her position requires her to deal with unfortunate circumstances.

“That is not the best part of our job, but it is one that I am glad that I can help families navigate in bad times and good times,” she said.

Working as a nurse has produced many highlights for Murfitt, so it’s difficult to pick a favorite.

“There have been so many moments that I cherish throughout my career, but I cannot choose one because each and every day poses a new adventure in my career,” Murfitt said.

It’s clear many have noticed Murfitt’s dedication to helping others and the exceptional care she provides.

In 2021, Murfitt received The DAISY Award, which Methodist Hospital presents to nurses for the difference they make in others’ lives.

Murfitt received the award in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put tremendous strain on the health-care industry. Though navigating the pandemic has been challenging, it has provided lessons to those in the medical field, Murfitt said.

“I think it’s made us more aware of the diseases and viruses that can affect not only our work but also the health of our community that we take care of,” she said.

The DAISY Award isn’t the only way Murfitt has been recognized .

Her commitment to her patients also led to her being chosen as one of the Region’s top nurses by peer review.

Julie Kerns, assistant vice president of Patient Care at Methodist, names what sets Murfitt apart: “Her exceptional skills not just as a nurse for the patients and families she serves, but also as a leader and support person to her peers.”

She cites Murfitt’s compassion, diligence, knowledge and clinical expertise.

“She can always be counted on whether it's to provide support and education to her peers or compassionate care to her patients,” Kerns said.

Murfitt said she’s thankful for the support she receives from her colleagues at Methodist.

“I’m very honored that they thought the job that I was performing was worthy of the nomination,” she said.

