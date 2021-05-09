Watch now: Edward 'Eddy' Piaseczny RN Franciscan Health Dyer

Face masks. Isolation gowns. Ventilators. Overflowing wards.
This has been an unprecedented year in health care, and nurses have been at the front lines, garbed-up.
This has certainly been the case at Franciscan Health Dyer, Unit 4C, the general orthopedic unit where Edward Piaseczny is a registered nurse. In a year of extraordinary challenges, "Eddy" as he is known, has risen to them all by providing the kind of thoughtful care ingrained since childhood. And it's why he has been selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
“I can tell he’s grown,” said Piaseczny's sister, Brittany Piaseczny, who is also a health care professional. “Seeing him start as a fresh new nurse and then getting hit with COVID, he handled it very well.”
Piaseczny comes from a family of caregivers, and he and Brittany mentioned their mother as someone who took care of others. “Mom never did anything in health care” Brittany said, “but we all have a passion for helping others when in need. It runs in the family.”
When Piaseczny saw his mother care for two of his grandparents as they died of cancer, it had a big effect on him. It piqued his interest in being a helper, Brittany said.
“My mom has always taken care of people, and I was raised to have a kind heart and a caring hand,” Piaseczny said. “And that drove me toward nursing, to provide help and comfort to people.”
After deciding against pursuing an early interest in marine biology, Piaseczny found his vocation in nursing. He did some home health care work for family and friends and spent five years as a certified nursing assistant at Franciscan Health in Dyer.
In 2019, he graduated with a nursing degree from the University of St. Francis, in Crown Point, where he worked tirelessly to learn the trade and help his fellow students. At St. Francis, he met Jessica Austin, now a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Northlake in Gary. “He's not just my friend, he's my brother,” Austin said.
They also were study partners, helping each other through the grind of nursing school. “We were on FaceTime, Google Duo until 3 a.m., studying. If I didn’t get something, he got it. If he didn’t get it, I did,” said Austin. “The only people that truly understand nursing school are the ones who go through it.”
Only a year after finishing nursing school, Piaseczny was met by an unprecedented challenge in health care: the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Your whole world got turned upside down, physically, mentally, all the way around,” said Brittany.
Piaseczny was placed on a COVID unit in April 2020, having to care for patients in circumstances no one had dealt with before.
“COVID is hard because you can be sitting with a patient who is doing well and then out of nowhere they can de-escalate and not be doing well at all. And no matter what you’re doing to help this person, nothing’s helping. It breaks your heart.”
But the ongoing crisis has made the unit tougher, according to Piaseczny, and as dedicated as ever to the basics of nursing care, treating each patient as a person and practicing solidarity with colleagues. To show solidarity with patients, Piaseczny tells each one: “We’re here with you every step of the way.”
“It’s COVID. You may be garbed-up but it's still a person at the other side of the bed that you have to take care of.”
“He's always gone the extra mile," said Austin. "If you need somebody, he's there. He has such a big heart.”
“He has always been an optimist, even when I’m the complete opposite,” Brittany added. “I can run into somebody at the grocery store, and they’ll say ‘Oh my God, you’re Eddy’s sister! I love your brother!’ ”