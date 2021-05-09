Watch now: Edward 'Eddy' Piaseczny RN Franciscan Health Dyer

After deciding against pursuing an early interest in marine biology, Piaseczny found his vocation in nursing. He did some home health care work for family and friends and spent five years as a certified nursing assistant at Franciscan Health in Dyer.

In 2019, he graduated with a nursing degree from the University of St. Francis, in Crown Point, where he worked tirelessly to learn the trade and help his fellow students. At St. Francis, he met Jessica Austin, now a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Northlake in Gary. “He's not just my friend, he's my brother,” Austin said.

They also were study partners, helping each other through the grind of nursing school. “We were on FaceTime, Google Duo until 3 a.m., studying. If I didn’t get something, he got it. If he didn’t get it, I did,” said Austin. “The only people that truly understand nursing school are the ones who go through it.”

Only a year after finishing nursing school, Piaseczny was met by an unprecedented challenge in health care: the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your whole world got turned upside down, physically, mentally, all the way around,” said Brittany.

Piaseczny was placed on a COVID unit in April 2020, having to care for patients in circumstances no one had dealt with before.