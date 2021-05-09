Watch Now: Elizabeth Detmar RN. Community Hospital

Polyak says Detmar took the time to explain every detail of her condition and treatment, offering reassurance through knowledge.

“Her positive energy is infectious and makes everyone feel more at ease,” he said.

That positive energy has been more important than ever over the past year as Detmar worked in the COVID unit.

Mike Tieri was one of those patients. Hospitalized in December, the Dyer resident was battling the effects of the disease, including pneumonia.

“I had many nurses taking care of me,” he said. “All of them were good, but Liz worked with me so that I could go home rather than to a rehab facility.”

He says he remembers her having a “tremendous heart for her patients.”

“She had the same great attitude whether she was administering medication or getting me a glass of water,” Tieri said. “I also noticed the respect and fondness she garnered from the other nurses. It seemed that they thought of her as a ‘mom.’ She showed me every ounce of care and concern I could have asked for.”

Though the past year has been a roller coaster of emotions, Detmar credits her colleagues with the support and teamwork needed to get through each day.