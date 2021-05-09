Watch Now: Elizabeth Detmar RN. Community Hospital

For as long as she can remember, Elizabeth Detmar has wanted to be a nurse.
Growing up, she helped care for her five younger brothers, and to this day, her family and friends rely on her for advice.
Now approaching her 38th year with Community Hospital, her love for helping others continues and is just one reason she was selected a top nurse in the Region by popular vote.
“I’ve always taken care of my patients like they were my own family, advocating with the doctors on their behalf,” Detmar said. “I try to help them as much as I can with whatever is important to them, listening to all their concerns, big and small.”
Detmar graduated from Thornton Community College, now known as South Suburban College, in 1983. She worked her way through college at a dry cleaner during the week and as a nurse tech in the emergency room at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond on the weekends.
She began her career at Community in July 1983, and over the next 38 years would meet patients and their families who would remember her for her compassion and high level of care.
“Elizabeth Detmar was my mom’s nurse during her recent hospitalization at Munster Community Hospital,” Munster resident Ron Polyak said. “Liz went far above and beyond to deliver a very high level of care to my mom.”
Polyak says Detmar took the time to explain every detail of her condition and treatment, offering reassurance through knowledge.
“Her positive energy is infectious and makes everyone feel more at ease,” he said.
That positive energy has been more important than ever over the past year as Detmar worked in the COVID unit.
Mike Tieri was one of those patients. Hospitalized in December, the Dyer resident was battling the effects of the disease, including pneumonia.
“I had many nurses taking care of me,” he said. “All of them were good, but Liz worked with me so that I could go home rather than to a rehab facility.”
He says he remembers her having a “tremendous heart for her patients.”
“She had the same great attitude whether she was administering medication or getting me a glass of water,” Tieri said. “I also noticed the respect and fondness she garnered from the other nurses. It seemed that they thought of her as a ‘mom.’ She showed me every ounce of care and concern I could have asked for.”
Though the past year has been a roller coaster of emotions, Detmar credits her colleagues with the support and teamwork needed to get through each day.
“Without my outstanding staff members and manager, it would have been much more stressful,” she said. “We worked together as a team doing all kinds of jobs we had never done before, from taking garbage and linens out of rooms to keeping everything clean and FaceTiming with families for our very sick patients who were all alone and feeling isolated.”
She says she’ll never forget holding her patients’ hands while they were dying so they wouldn’t be alone.
“It’s really been very enlightening,” Detmar says. “I cherish everyday and live for the moment. I appreciate all God has given me, and without the support of my husband, Jerry, and my family, I couldn’t have made it.”