Watch now: J.D. Dzurovcik RN Hospice of the Calumet Area

J.D. Dzurovcik’s career as a hospice nurse had unlikely beginnings.

Dzurovcik’s mother spent her retirement caring for his dad, who had a massive stroke in 1994. At the age of 80, the former critical care nurse at St. Catherine Hospital considered hiring a caregiver to help her, but instead turned to Dzurovcik, who was going through a difficult time himself.

“I was at a low point in my personal and professional life, having been through a divorce and a spectacular business failure,” he recalls.

He assumed his next move would lead him to another area where he would teach as a PGA golf professional, since he had spent most of his working life in the golf and restaurant industries.

“My mom asked me to move in and help her, most likely to slow me down and allow me to figure things out,” Dzurovcik says.

As he helped care for his dad, Dzurovcik often got compliments from his mom on his methods and bedside manner. Those compliments eventually became career advice, as she urged Dzurovcik to think about a new career in nursing.

His mom’s words, that all people deserve exceptional, loving care, inspired Dzurovcik to apply in the fall 2011 to Indiana University Northwest, where he would earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.