Watch now: J.D. Dzurovcik RN Hospice of the Calumet Area

J.D. Dzurovcik’s career as a hospice nurse had unlikely beginnings.
Dzurovcik’s mother spent her retirement caring for his dad, who had a massive stroke in 1994. At the age of 80, the former critical care nurse at St. Catherine Hospital considered hiring a caregiver to help her, but instead turned to Dzurovcik, who was going through a difficult time himself.
“I was at a low point in my personal and professional life, having been through a divorce and a spectacular business failure,” he recalls.
He assumed his next move would lead him to another area where he would teach as a PGA golf professional, since he had spent most of his working life in the golf and restaurant industries.
“My mom asked me to move in and help her, most likely to slow me down and allow me to figure things out,” Dzurovcik says.
As he helped care for his dad, Dzurovcik often got compliments from his mom on his methods and bedside manner. Those compliments eventually became career advice, as she urged Dzurovcik to think about a new career in nursing.
His mom’s words, that all people deserve exceptional, loving care, inspired Dzurovcik to apply in the fall 2011 to Indiana University Northwest, where he would earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
For the past six years, Dzurovcik has served as a hospice nurse, for which he has been recognized as a top nurse in the Region by peer review. Although his job can be challenging, especially when he cares for young patients wrestling with terminal diagnosis, Dzurovcik says it’s the relationships he has developed with patients and their families that have offered the greatest rewards.
“Developing relationships and reminding people of their intrinsic value and that their lives, mess and all, are of supreme value,” he says of what he loves most about his job.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented additional challenges in his line of work, Dzurovcik says he and his colleagues have worked to maintain their commitment to excellent care.
“Life has its risks,” he says. “Pandemics will come and go. We adjust, we move forward and we maintain our commitment to giving excellent care. It is my hope for those who dictate the standards of care will follow the science and objectively disseminate the information so front-line care workers can do their jobs safely and effectively and not add further to the risks of life.”
Damian Rico, director of marketing and community relations at Hospice of the Calumet Area, says it’s an honor to work with Dzurovcik because he’s a compassionate leader and provides an inspiring love for his patients and families.
“He’s more than a colleague to me,” Rico says. “He’s a big brother that models what humility and kindness are all about. We are very lucky to have him, and all of our partners love J.D. dearly for what he does every single day for Hospice of the Calumet Area.”