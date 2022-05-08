WATCH NOW: Jodi Allen, DNP, FNP-C, Community Hospital System, Purdue University Northwest, Sojourner Truth House

Keeping the community safe and healthy has been Jodi Allen’s core focus since becoming a nurse.

For those who know her, it came as no surprise when she was asked to serve on an important committee at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The goal: Safely return Purdue Northwest staff and students to campus during an ongoing health crisis.

In nursing, Allen says clinical decisions are made based on best-available evidence, but health-care specialists lacked this information because COVID-19 was a novel virus. Instead, Allen had to rely on available data, her experience as a nurse practitioner and her desire to protect the community when making recommendations to the task force.

“I used a lot of known information about coronaviruses in general, basic infection control, epidemiology knowledge and followed the infection rates closely in our area,” Allen said. “When we were approached about increasing vaccination rates in the state of Indiana, I knew that vaccinating our campus community would increase the chances of keeping the PNW community safe as well as our surrounding community.”

She began with organizing 12 vaccine clinics at the end of the Spring 2021 semester that focused on students, staff, faculty and their families. On the first day, volunteers administered 800 vaccines. That number quickly grew, reflecting Allen’s desire to serve and help others.

“She is committed to the health of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable and underserved,” said Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing at PNW. “She demonstrates this commitment every day and especially during the pandemic when she led and supervised 22 vaccination clinics at Purdue Northwest and helped give the 3,000 immunizations that she and other volunteers administered.”

For this and more, Allen was won the popular vote in The Times of Northwest Indiana’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care polling.

She serves as the Family Nurse Practitioner Program director and an assistant professor within the College of Nursing at Purdue Northwest. She is also a family nurse practitioner with the Community Hospital System and Sojourner Truth House, which provides assistance for homeless and at-risk women and their children.

At Purdue Northwest, Allen helps educate hundreds of primary caregivers so they can then serve Northwest Indiana and beyond.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Allen, who completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as her doctorate, at what was then Purdue Calumet. She began her career at Community Hospital in Munster as a nurse practitioner for three years, followed by five years with Franciscan Health. She then transitioned to full-time teaching and part-time practice.

“I have always wanted to keep people out of the hospital by providing quality primary care and focusing on health promotion and disease prevention,” Allen said. “I’ve enjoyed taking care of families over the years.”

Once she decided to pursue her doctorate in nursing, she knew she wanted to focus on vulnerable and underserved populations where she could improve health equity in the Region.

“I also pursued my doctorate to ensure that I was most effectively able to teach future nurse practitioners to be safe, prudent, excellent NPs who can provide care for and improve the health of our Northwest Indiana community,” she said.

