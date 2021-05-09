Watch Now: Joi Adams RN St. Catherine Hospital

Joi Adams’ longtime friend, Francia Ware, had this to say about the St. Catherine Hospital home care nurse:

“She is a good-spirited person,” Ware said. “If she has a bad day, you would never know it. As her name states, she is a very joyful person.”

With more than 30 years of nursing experience and close to six years on the job at St. Catherine in East Chicago, Adams is trying to bring as much joy to her patients — most of whom are elderly — as she can. Over the years, she has made some lifelong friends.

“They are so appreciative when you try to help them out,” Adams said of her patients. “You don’t even have to go the extra mile. If you do the basics for them, they are still very appreciative.

“I like it because in the end, I wind up with a new friend. I have people who say, ‘please come back and see us!’ It makes me feel good that I know I can stop by their house and just say ‘hi.’ They more than welcome me.”

Ware, who nominated Adams for the Heart of Health Care recognition, said she has been a friend with the nurse for 40 years and can see why patients love her.