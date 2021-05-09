Watch Now: Joi Adams RN St. Catherine Hospital

Joi Adams’ longtime friend, Francia Ware, had this to say about the St. Catherine Hospital home care nurse:
“She is a good-spirited person,” Ware said. “If she has a bad day, you would never know it. As her name states, she is a very joyful person.”
With more than 30 years of nursing experience and close to six years on the job at St. Catherine in East Chicago, Adams is trying to bring as much joy to her patients — most of whom are elderly — as she can. Over the years, she has made some lifelong friends.
“They are so appreciative when you try to help them out,” Adams said of her patients. “You don’t even have to go the extra mile. If you do the basics for them, they are still very appreciative.
“I like it because in the end, I wind up with a new friend. I have people who say, ‘please come back and see us!’ It makes me feel good that I know I can stop by their house and just say ‘hi.’ They more than welcome me.”
Ware, who nominated Adams for the Heart of Health Care recognition, said she has been a friend with the nurse for 40 years and can see why patients love her.
“She has a very down-to-earth spirit where she talks to you on a level where you can understand her,” Ware said. “Sometimes people in that professional area speak to you on a level you don’t understand. She never takes that approach with you. She’s always very comforting and is a very giving person.”
Latasha Langford also worked with Adams until the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and she was laid off. But Langford also nominated Adams for the dedication Adams showed when the two made patient calls together, Langford as a therapist.
“We worked really closely together and she goes over and beyond with all of her patients,” she said. “If they need groceries or medication, she will go pick it up for them and give it to them.”
Adams said when she was in high school, she went to the Gary Career Center and spoke with Esther Ross about the certified nurse assistant program. It wasn’t long after that when Adams started working in an area nursing home to kick start her career.
“Meeting Esther that day, it pushed me in the right direction,” Adams said. “At least, I think it did.”
When she was growing up, Adams wanted to be a teacher. At 55, she is still trying to realize that dream. She had been taking master’s degree classes at Walden University though COVID-19 has put that on hold. She hopes to resume her education soon.
“I want to be able to teach nursing students,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to work in the hospital’s education department.”