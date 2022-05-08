WATCH NOW; Josie Moreno, RN, BSN, Psychiatry, Franciscan Health, Dyer

Josie Moreno cannot recall a particular “a ha” moment when she realized she wanted to become a nurse. Even while working as a beautician, she knew she had a higher calling that had been within her all along.

“As far as I can recall, I simply always knew that I was going to be a nurse,” she says. “Nursing was not a profession in my mind — it was my passion. I just knew I wanted to make an impact and a true difference in peoples’ lives, especially in their time of need.”

A few years ago, Moreno decided to pursue that passion and get an education in nursing. And while her career has since taken her in several directions, she has always been fascinated by human behavior and the power of the mind, and has thus always returned to her true love of psychiatric nursing.

Having read extensively of the inhumane “treatments” provided to mentally ill patients throughout history, as well as their chastisement and isolation in society, Moreno has long wanted to increase awareness of the correlation between a healthy state of mind and a patient’s physical, emotional and social well-being.

“I wanted to help remove the stigma that typically came with having a mental illness, especially in the Latin community, where it is often seen as a taboo and a weakness,” she explains. “I want to educate people on the need to acknowledge mental illnesses as a ‘true’ illness and the importance of addressing and treating it as such.”

In addition to the hard work and myriad challenges that nurses face on daily, Moreno came into the profession just shortly before the onset of COVID-19. But while the fatigue and fear of the pandemic added another layer of stress and anxiety to life at the hospital, it also confirmed for Moreno the inherent strength and resilience upon which her chosen profession has long been built.

“As we slowly started adapting, the camaraderie, encouragement and support prevailed,” she says. “(The pandemic) showed me yet again just how amazing, relentless, resourceful and unapologetically caring nurses can be.”

This attitude is just one reason that Moreno has been selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

And she isn't the only one who has been impressed by the strength of nurses throughout the pandemic and beyond. Her work, in fact, affects not only her patients, but also those closest to her.

“I’m consistently impressed by Josie’s emotional resilience, compassion, empathy and optimism,” says Moreno’s niece Elizabeth Guerrero, who nominated her for this honor. “Not only does she care for patients on the clock, but whenever someone in the family feels sick or needs medical advice, she is always there for them. She is truly a blessing!”

As Moreno looks ahead, she hopes to obtain her psychiatric nurse practitioner license and continue to spread mental health awareness. Because in fulfilling what she believes she was meant to do in life, she has discovered a sense of satisfaction that goes far beyond just doing a job.

“I’ve already had both exciting and frightful moments and both joyful and sorrowful memories,” she says of her career. “Nursing has given me a sense of accomplishment, knowledge, confidence, compassion, determination and a powerful work ethic. And knowing that I’ve made a difference in people’s lives has been such a source of joy.”

