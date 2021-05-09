Watch now: Joy Goldsmith CMA, CCMT, LPN, RN St. Mary's Family Practice

“I am so verklempt — so humbled, I really thought this was not real,” Joy Goldsmith, who works for Dr. B.R. Khoury of the St. Mary's Family Practice, part of the Community Care Network, says when she learned she was selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

But though Goldsmith was surprised, the people who nominated her knew she was a sure winner.

“She loves her job and is very passionate about primary care and teaching,” says Khoury. “We work as a team in educating about diabetes, heart disease and other primary care subjects. Our practice is in a location that is very challenging and substance abuse and mental health are very rampant. This makes Joy’s job even more challenging. She truly loves her patients.”

Melissa Ewan, the registration representative at Khoury’s Family Medicine practice, also nominated Goldsmith.

“She goes above and beyond for all her patients. She talks to them. She spends time with them. And she is often able to tell what is wrong with them,” says Ewan. “She does that for her colleagues as well. She keeps track of our birthdays. She organizes birthday parties, does the decorating and makes their favorite cake. She’s created a very nice atmosphere, making us all a nice little office family.”