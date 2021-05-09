Watch now: Joy Goldsmith CMA, CCMT, LPN, RN St. Mary's Family Practice

“I am so verklempt — so humbled, I really thought this was not real,” Joy Goldsmith, who works for Dr. B.R. Khoury of the St. Mary's Family Practice, part of the Community Care Network, says when she learned she was selected as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
But though Goldsmith was surprised, the people who nominated her knew she was a sure winner.
“She loves her job and is very passionate about primary care and teaching,” says Khoury. “We work as a team in educating about diabetes, heart disease and other primary care subjects. Our practice is in a location that is very challenging and substance abuse and mental health are very rampant. This makes Joy’s job even more challenging. She truly loves her patients.”
Melissa Ewan, the registration representative at Khoury’s Family Medicine practice, also nominated Goldsmith.
“She goes above and beyond for all her patients. She talks to them. She spends time with them. And she is often able to tell what is wrong with them,” says Ewan. “She does that for her colleagues as well. She keeps track of our birthdays. She organizes birthday parties, does the decorating and makes their favorite cake. She’s created a very nice atmosphere, making us all a nice little office family.”
As much as she now believes nursing was her calling, a job she was chosen to do, Goldsmith didn’t plan on doing it. Wanting to restart her career after her children were older, she earned her certification as a clinical massage therapist and enrolled in mortician school.
But she always remembered her father saying she should become a teacher or a nurse.
“He and my mom said they saw something in me that would bring good to the world,” says Goldsmith. “Then after taking care of my grandmother prior to her passing, I knew nursing was my calling.”
Beyond nursing, she also volunteers for the Northwest Indiana Nurse Honor Guard, a group paying tribute to nurses who have died, and became involved with Relay for Life when her eldest brother, who now is in remission, was diagnosed with Stage 4 bone cancer.
The pandemic has changed nursing, says Goldsmith, who previously worked as an in-patient nurse in the St. Mary’s Acute Rehabilitation and 2-West Med-Tele Unit.
“It has devastated the world and has been mentally, physically, emotionally and socially draining,” she says. “Our work environment didn’t slow down or stop. Our patients count on us to have all the answers and do not understand when we don’t. We followed the CDC guidelines and fought this invisible virus with many prayers, diligence and hope that everyone would be OK.”
Front-line workers such as Goldsmith face the battles of patients who are scared, have questions, become anxious, depressed or even get COVID, as well as their own. It’s exhausting and frightening.
But then she reminds herself that she is a registered nurse, and it empowers her to be the best.
“I put that smile on my face, and I get the job done,” she says. “I face my days with a smile, a joke and even a silly dance.”