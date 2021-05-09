Watch now: Kajal Patel MSN, AARN, FPN-C Valparaiso University

When Kajal Patel was in high school, she didn't really know what she wanted to be when she grew up. She just knew she wanted to make a difference in the community.
That desire and her drive to succeed at whatever she did has led to her being chosen as a top nurse in the Region by by peer review.
The idea to become a nurse was born of her volunteer work at the Alexian Brothers Hospital in Hoffman Estates in her final three years at Barrington High School in Barrington, Ill.
"They gave be more tasks to do involving somewhat the care of the patients instead of just things like delivering flowers to the rooms," said Patel, 29.
She began applying to nursing schools, and, after completing her two-year pre-nursing prerequisites studies at Illinois State University, she was accepted at St. Francis Medical Center College in Peoria. After graduation in 2015, she worked at the medical center for three years.
She also worked as an aide at Liberty Village, a Peoria nursing home that provides total patient care.
"It teaches you how to handle eight or nine patients at a time and multitask and how to handle patient care under stressful conditions," Patel said.
When her husband, Akash Patel, who manages hotels, was transferred to the Baymont Hotel in Portage, the couple moved to Portage, and Kajal got a job at Porter Regional Hospital. She also started graduate studies for her Family Practitioner Nurse certification. She graduated in January with a master's in nursing, and she recently passed the certification test to become a FNP.
She started teaching nursing at Valparaiso University in January, and, in February, she quit bedside nursing. She is just starting work as a FNP doing outpatient work and shadowing Dr. Guarav Kumar, a doctor of critical pulmonary care and internal medicine, in Portage.
Soon after the COVID crisis hit the Region, Patel joined Porter Regional's COVID team called to respond whenever a patient with the virus was admitted.
"I feel we were able to help and cry with the patients and their families, who were unable to hold one another even when the patient was taking their last breath. In the beginning, we didn't know what would happen or if we would get infected, even with our personal protective equipment. It was pretty challenging, but I was up to the challenge.
"2020 was a year of unknowns, but, when you love what you do, you inspire and awaken the hearts of others. It was difficult for all the first-line responders. We tried to defeat the disease with love and kindness, and it inspired the staff to work together.
"If a patient 'coded,' we had each other's back. The hardest part is we could have a death, and then we'd get word of another patient being admitted. We'd have to hold our composure because you can't let that affect the care for the other patients," Patel said.
Christa Peterson, one of those who nominated Patel for this honor, cites the impact Patel's has had on her and her family.
"Ever since I met her, she's been an all-around sweet person who cares about people," Peterson said. "She sets goals for herself and not only meets them but exceeds them. She has been attentive, helpful and has become more like a sister than a friend. I want to be more like Kajal Patel."
Patel said her husband has been very supportive, helping her deal with the hectic work and school schedule, preparing meals and planning outings while also providing a shoulder to cry on when needed.
"I feel COVID was a lesson for everyone," she said. "Without COVID, we wouldn't fathom something like this could ever happen. It taught many to be on top of their health care and to seek care at the appropriate time."
She said caring for patients is more than giving them needed medical attention.
"I think about what we can do for them medically and making sure they are getting cared for holistically," Patel said. "I cater to the mind, body and soul. They need love and caring on top of the medical care."
She leaves no doubt she is ready to tackle the challenges.
"If you love what you do, it's not really a job, and it makes you a strong human being. I love it because it is such a promising career. On a daily basis I make a difference in a patient's life. They all have a story to tell, and, because of that, I've learned to appreciate every little thing in my life."