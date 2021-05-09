Watch now: Kajal Patel MSN, AARN, FPN-C Valparaiso University

"Ever since I met her, she's been an all-around sweet person who cares about people," Peterson said. "She sets goals for herself and not only meets them but exceeds them. She has been attentive, helpful and has become more like a sister than a friend. I want to be more like Kajal Patel."

Patel said her husband has been very supportive, helping her deal with the hectic work and school schedule, preparing meals and planning outings while also providing a shoulder to cry on when needed.

"I feel COVID was a lesson for everyone," she said. "Without COVID, we wouldn't fathom something like this could ever happen. It taught many to be on top of their health care and to seek care at the appropriate time."

She said caring for patients is more than giving them needed medical attention.

"I think about what we can do for them medically and making sure they are getting cared for holistically," Patel said. "I cater to the mind, body and soul. They need love and caring on top of the medical care."

She leaves no doubt she is ready to tackle the challenges.

"If you love what you do, it's not really a job, and it makes you a strong human being. I love it because it is such a promising career. On a daily basis I make a difference in a patient's life. They all have a story to tell, and, because of that, I've learned to appreciate every little thing in my life."

