WATCH NOW:: Katina Rivera, RN, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus

Katina Rivera paused during a 12-hour shift as a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary to reflect on a 22-year commitment to helping others in the Region.

Rivera has been recognized as a Heart of Healthcare Nurse, nominated by the public for consistently supporting her patients and chosen by peer review.

With 22 years total in health care and 14 years as a nurse, Rivera said she has found her calling.

“Going into this, you never know what you're going to encounter, so I had to go into this knowing that I had God behind me 100%,” Rivera said.

In the beginning of her nursing career, it was important to remember that it’s OK to not know every answer. Building her confidence and learning along the way were key to her development, she said.

Born and brought up in Gary, she said it is an honor to work in her home community. She said she is proud to be from public housing projects, where she looked up to health care workers from an early age. Her aunt was her role model as a nurse.

As she worked through her certified nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse before becoming a registered nurse, Rivera said she that saw some colleagues didn't exhibit enough care for their work or their patients.

She made a choice to become the solution, she said, setting a personal goal to be the best kind of nurse as she completed her coursework at Purdue Calumet and later Gary Ivy Tech., from which she graduated in 2009.

Rivera’s personal development has also left a lasting impression on her peers.

Allena Lovelace, a fellow nurse at Methodist Northlake Campus, was trained by Rivera and nominated her for the honor.

“Katina often fills the role of charge nurse in addition to precepting new nurses that come to the unit,” Lovelace wrote. “Whenever someone needs help, Katina is always ready and eager to step in! She is truly a heaven sent angel.”

Rivera also stepped up to the plate during the pandemic, facing many unknowns and dire scenarios the virus brought to her hospital.

She said she relied on constant research to know what was required to care for her patients, a ton of prayer, and music.

“(Nurses) all were affected by this: Mentally, spiritually and emotionally. Basically, we survived this,” Rivera said.

“Nurses were on the forefront of this. We went headfirst. When everybody else ran away from the pandemic, we ran toward it to care for patients,” she said.

Lovelace spoke to Rivera’s work, and the natural ways she shows how an exemplary nurse conducts herself.

Whether it’s in helping those grieving lost family members or providing placement assistance for a homeless patient about to be discharged, Rivera is right where she needs to be.

“She's held the hand of dying patients whose loved ones can't be by their side and has hugged family members who have come to say their final goodbyes,” Lovelace said.

“Katina is the prime example of what a nurse should be: Nurturing, understanding, resilient, selfless and extraordinary,” Lovelace said.

