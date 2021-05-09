Watch now: LaTina Ashana RN, BSN Methodist Hospitals Northlake

On his first day assigned to 4-East in March 2020, Valentine Sanchez, a registered nurse from Crown Point, didn’t know what to expect. The nurse was among those who volunteered to work in the newly created COVID-19 unit at Methodist Hospitals Northlake in Gary.
Sanchez and his co-workers were recruited from other stations throughout the medical facility when the pandemic hit.
The first-day team huddle led by Nurse Manager LaTina Ashana, a registered nurse with a bachelor's degree in nursing, is what Sanchez remembers most.
“LaTina brought us together to formulate a plan. She motivated and placed a lot of trust in all of us. We didn’t have patients yet, so we went throughout the hospital to bring COVID-19 patients to 4-East,” said Sanchez, Ashana’s daytime charge nurse. “The day lasted over 12 hours, but the transition went smoothly because LaTina’s a good leader.”
Ashana was given the opportunity to manage 4 East, which was a part pediatric and part medical surgery unit, before the pandemic. The first day of orientation is when she learned 4-East was being converted to a COVID-19 unit.
“We didn’t know a lot about COVID last March. I jumped into the role and developed my teams, trying to mimic what Methodist Hospitals Southlake was doing then,” she stated. “I received support from executive teams and co-workers, so I wasn’t alone. Everyone I worked with was amazing.”
Sanchez said he appreciated the backing of hospital leadership, and Ashana ensured her unit had everything it needed, including proper PPE. He said she always had an open-door policy and was firm, but fair. She made sure everyone followed the strict guidelines established to protect her team.
From a young age, Ashana wanted to be a doctor. Her role models were her great-grandfather, a physician, and her great-grandmother, a surgical nurse. Aspiring to be a pediatrician, Ashana attended Loyola University in Chicago and majored in pre-med. She watched some of her friends in the nursing program and saw the learning was more hands-on. Feeling it was a better fit for her, Ashana changed her major to nursing. She liked patient interaction – being at their bedside and comforting them.
Before the last eight years at Methodist Northlake, Ashana worked at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill., Swedish Covenant and Norwegian American Hospitals in Chicago and Franciscan Health in Indiana.
Reflecting on the year in 4 East, Ashanaa said it made her realize how short life is. “Patients would get better and then quickly take a turn for the worse, and we lost some of them,” she noted. “It takes a toll. It makes you value family and loved ones even more.”
Sanchez said he nominated Ashana as a top nurse in the Region for her leadership, capability and relationship with patients. “I have an affinity for health care workers, and I hold leadership in high regard. I recognized LaTina’s long list of capabilities, and I gravitated toward her. We use our strengths to keep moving, and LaTina has shown a great deal of that strength.”