Watch now: LaTina Ashana RN, BSN Methodist Hospitals Northlake

Sanchez said he appreciated the backing of hospital leadership, and Ashana ensured her unit had everything it needed, including proper PPE. He said she always had an open-door policy and was firm, but fair. She made sure everyone followed the strict guidelines established to protect her team.

From a young age, Ashana wanted to be a doctor. Her role models were her great-grandfather, a physician, and her great-grandmother, a surgical nurse. Aspiring to be a pediatrician, Ashana attended Loyola University in Chicago and majored in pre-med. She watched some of her friends in the nursing program and saw the learning was more hands-on. Feeling it was a better fit for her, Ashana changed her major to nursing. She liked patient interaction – being at their bedside and comforting them.

Before the last eight years at Methodist Northlake, Ashana worked at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill., Swedish Covenant and Norwegian American Hospitals in Chicago and Franciscan Health in Indiana.

Reflecting on the year in 4 East, Ashanaa said it made her realize how short life is. “Patients would get better and then quickly take a turn for the worse, and we lost some of them,” she noted. “It takes a toll. It makes you value family and loved ones even more.”

Sanchez said he nominated Ashana as a top nurse in the Region for her leadership, capability and relationship with patients. “I have an affinity for health care workers, and I hold leadership in high regard. I recognized LaTina’s long list of capabilities, and I gravitated toward her. We use our strengths to keep moving, and LaTina has shown a great deal of that strength.”

