WATCH NOW: Longtime holiday tradition continues in Lowell

LOWELL — On Sept. 5, 1882, 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square in New York City for the first Labor Day parade in U.S. history.

Now, 140 years to the day, people in Lowell marched, but with a more enjoyable purpose, for the longest continuous Labor Day parade in Indiana.

The 103rd Lowell Labor Day Parade on Monday featured 108 entries, an increase from the 80 participants during the pandemic, said Sue Peterson, parade chair.

The parade actually got started several days earlier, as residents reserved their watching spots with lawn chairs, blankets and caution tape along Commercial Avenue.

“They usually start the previous Monday, but this year they started on Wednesday,” said Peterson, in her 19th year as parade chair.

She added, “The parade is such a tradition for so many people. People come back to town just for the parade.”

The parade was part of the town’s three-day weekend festival that included a 5K run, craft and food vendors, car show, fireworks and a children’s parade.

The parade also recognizes persons and organizations serving the community.

These include the 20 chapters comprising Lake County 4-H. Lynette DuBord, an administrative leader, called the parade “a good place for community spirit.”

DuBord added that the parade highlights service work done by 4-H youth. Although the organization is typically associated with agriculture, DuBord said, that is just one facet of 4-H, which today includes community service, computers and STEM projects.

“You don’t have to live on a farm to be in 4-H,” DuBord said.

Amber Turpin, a nurse practitioner with Lowell Family Practice, said her company, which moved to the community last November, is “super excited” about the new location.

“This parade is about getting together and showing how much we support the community and the unions,” Turpin said.

Orak Shrine, of Michigan City, was again in the parade. George Alex, transportation chair for the group, said Shriners provide free medical care for children, along with free transportation to and from the Shrine hospital in Chicago.

“We won’t refuse any child,” Alex said.

Bob Paulsson, of Valparaiso and Leona’s K-9 Awareness, was there to support Indiana's Fallen Heroes, which honors Hoosier military killed in combat. “They all fought for our freedoms, and some gave all,” he said.

Aimee Thiele, of Lowell, has attended the parade since her sons were in Pop Warner football — they now play for the Lowell Red Devils. Football team members again participated with Indiana’s Fallen Heroes.

Aimee’s son Owen, 16, a junior running back and linebacker, carried a placard with an image of a Hoosier soldier killed in action. “It feels good to do this,” he said. “We’re honoring those who have fallen, and it’s one of the great things we as a team do.”

Labor Day honors the labor movement and the contributions of laborers to this country. It became a federal holiday in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland.

Participating unions included Ironworkers Local 395, of Hammond; Plumbers Local 210, of Hobart; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697, of Merrillville; and Pipefitters Local 597, of Chicago.

Union leaders said the holiday and parade are about previous generations who struggled early in the labor movement.

“This is about the people who came before us,” said Chuck Curry, president of Local 395. “The battle for fair wages, benefits and working conditions continues to this day.”

“We’re celebrating that plumbers belong with the other building trades,” said Sal Espino, business manager for Local 210.

Joree Richards, business manager for Local 607, said his group brought 300 parade walkers. “We’re here to celebrate the hard work of the unions and celebrate our solidarity as a union,” he said.

Among the groups represented were the Patriot Guard Riders, who guard families of military deceased. Rider Paul Rosenwinkel, of Lowell, commented, “Every holiday is different. There’s Memorial Day and Fourth of July, but Labor Day in Lowell is very special. The people of Lowell, including the Town Council invite us every year to the parade.”

The Lowell Lions Club distributed flags and accepted donations for local charities. “We like to support any way we can,” said Kevin Gray, Lions president.

Lake County Sheriff's Department brought two armored tactical units. “It’s really encouraging for police to be in front of these families and young people,” said Lake County Police Chief Vince Balbo. “For a couple years we had none of this, and it’s good to see support for police officers.”

Alice Wilson, of Shelby, had been in past parades with Rock House Ministries, a DeMotte church. On Monday she looked forward to the bands, patriotism and dancing horses.

“It’s just a beautiful parade,” said Lowell resident Karen Terock. “It’s good to say thank you to the people serving this country and the unions. They are what keep us going. If not for them, where would we be?”