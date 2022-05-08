WATCH NOW: Mary Gaydos, RN, BSN, Physical Therapy Department, Methodist Hospitals

In 1991, Mary Gaydos was working in a Lowell factory building windows for trailer and had no inclination to be in the medical field.

Now, Gaydos has been chosen as one of the area's top nurses in the Region based on nominations from the public and a review by her peers.

After graduation from Crown Point High School, Gaydos, RN-BSN, studied accounting at Indiana University Northwest. She quit before getting her degree but said the training helped her do the accounting for her husband's company.

While she was working at the Lowell factory, her sister and mother suggested she consider joining them at a home health care service. After working for a while answering phones and assigning care workers to meet patients' needs, Gaydos decided she wanted to learn about the other end of the job.

"When I first started in home health care and I was just answering the phones, I was curious about what they were doing at those assignments," Gaydos said. "So, I began study to be a nurse, and I stuck with it. I still love the job today."

Indiana University Northwest accepted many of the credits she earned as an accounting student, which shortened the time to get her bachelor's degree in nursing. During the last two years of her studies, she began working at St. Margaret Mercy Healthcare Centers.

She graduated from IUN in 2004 and remained at the hospital until 2009. She then taught classes in the licensed practical nurse program at Brown Mackie College until 2012, when she wanted to get back into home health care with Methodist Hospitals.

"I do enjoy working with patients, especially one on one. Now I work in Methodist in the physical therapy department, helping patients remain mobile so they don't have to live in a nursing home."

Gaydos said the problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic haven't been as bad as anticipated, and her goal has been to make sure patients and nurses are as informed as possible about the virus. She even chose "nurseeducator" as her email address.

"I tell people the vaccines are working, and they should try it. I've felt safe as long as I wear a mask and make sure the patients knew what to do to get through it. The hardest part of wearing the mask is you can still feel it after you take it off at day's end."

The changing information about the best practices in avoiding COVID-19 has altered her view of science.

"I used to think scientists knew what to do to keep us safe, but they are not gods and the science has not always been kept at the level I trusted before."

When working with patients with neurological issues, such as multiple sclerosis or a stroke, who need a lot of attention, Gaydos said her goal is to make sure that the patient believes it was a good day.

"I didn't think I could do 12-hour shifts, but I just finished two 12-hour shifts. It always ends up being more than 12 hours, because there are reports to file, and, if they need somebody for another half shift, I will take it. Since COVID nobody has ever said 'You're not needed today.' "

Gaydos was nominated for the recognition by close friend Judy Sheldon, who described her as "the embodiment of the dedicated nurse, who will jump to help out in any circumstance."

"She volunteers to pitch in on other units when they are short-handed, even changing her social plans to come in and work a midnight shift," Sheldon said in nominating Gaydos. "She constantly seeks new knowledge, enrolling in education when offered and carrying a small notebook to keep notes to share with colleagues.

"She's a good mother (of three children) and grandma (seventh on the way), and she deserves this."

