WATCH NOW: Pam Robertson, RN, Hospice of the Calumet Area

Pam Robertson often jokes that her career path was a little unexpected for those who knew her. After all, she would be the patient who fainted at the sight of shots.

Yet, even at 9 years old, she knew the importance of helping others, and the gravity of the time in a person’s life when someone must say goodbye.

“I was 9 when my grandmother died,” she said. “I recall the heaviness of the event. As a little girl, you just want to help Grandma. It brought out this heart to serve someone who is sick.”

As a registered nurse with Hospice of the Calumet Area, Robertson works with patients to ensure they are comfortable, managing their pain and supporting their mind, body and spirit.

“Mostly we’re just traveling that journey alongside them as they move through the various stages toward the end,” she said.

Robertson also serves as a support line for grieving families, many of them unsure of what to expect or how to help their loved ones.

“They don’t have to feel like they’re riding solo,” she said. “That companionship has a lot of power.”

The Merrillville resident earned her associate’s degree in nursing at Purdue University Calumet. She worked in the oncology unit at Methodist Hospitals for seven years before joining the float pool.

“That’s where the nurse goes where you need them at the hospital,” Robertson said. “I was exposed to all types of areas — cardiac, neurology.”

After moving on from hospital work, she was out running errands and picked up a Griffith Shopper, an advertising magazine.

“I saw an ad for a hospice nurse and called them right away,” she said. “It was as if everything fell right into place. I’ve now been at Hospice of the Calumet Area for 13 years.”

Though being a hospice nurse can be incredibly difficult at times — younger patients are the most challenging, Robertson says — hospice care is also rewarding. Her greatest job satisfaction moments come when patients are at peace.

“They’re able to just let go and allow God to call them home,” Robertson said. “It’s hard in general to let go from this world, but that happens when you have your pain under control and everything has been checked off the list of things that are bothering you.”

Damian Rico, director of marketing and community relations for Hospice of the Calumet Area, says Robertson is a beacon of light to her patients and colleagues.

“She’s quick with a joke and always ready to step in when needed,” he said. “Her attention to detail is very inspiring, and she’s quick to put a smile on faces with her infectious positivity and warm personality. To know Pam is to love her.”

That beacon of light has been greatly needed during the pandemic, when nurses faced unprecedented challenges daily. Robertson says she and her colleagues continued their efforts to connect with their patients even with much of their faces and bodies covered in protective equipment.

“It’s really important that people feel your heart through all of that,” she said. “Even a simple mask could be a barrier in a dementia unit. Patients can’t hear you or understand you, but they want to be able to connect to you. The human heart really has to be able to touch them.”

As she continues as a hospice nurse, Robertson says she hopes the profession focuses on more bedside care and less on the mechanical aspects of the job.

“You hope that the heart of nursing stays, carries through and stays at our core,” she said. “That’s the only way it becomes a passion and not a job.”

