Watch now: Patti Miskus RN St. Mary Catholic Community School

“School nurse Patti Miskus has worked tirelessly to keep the students and staff at St. Mary Catholic Community School safe during these challenging times. The school has been open every day since Aug. 13, and Nurse Miskus played a key role in making that happen,” said Weeks. “She spearheaded the effort to establish safety protocols, has kept current with all best practices, is on a first-name basis with the folks at the Lake County Health Department, constantly answers questions from teachers and parents, and much, much more. She does all this while at the same time doing the ‘normal’ school nurse job that includes administering medications, putting Band-Aids on scraped knees, giving vision tests, sending sick students home and a long list of other items.”

Miskus said she has had to make many changes to her job this past school year. “My job has changed during the pandemic in regards to ‘how can we make this work?’ Communication with teachers is often done by email or text messages, and I try to be available for staff and parents as much as possible. There needs to be a lot of creativity for teachers and thinking outside of the box to do things in a different way,” she explained. “The biggest challenge of the job is trying to keep everyone safe and healthy while also keeping people informed. I hope that people can feel confident in what is being done at the school and realize that when things cannot be done it is for the safety for everyone involved.”