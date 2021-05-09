Watch now: Patti Miskus RN St. Mary Catholic Community School

Nursing isn't the career Patti Miskus initially planned to pursue.
She had completed college when she decided to go that route. After attending University of Utah on a gymnastics scholarship, earning a B.S. in Exercise and Sports Science, she moved back to Northwest Indiana.
“I think my background with gymnastics and seeing medical professionals for various injuries and wanting to help people and care for them influenced decision to go into nursing,” said Miskus.
Miskus attended Valparaiso University where she earned a B.S. in Nursing. She worked in urgent care and then physician’s offices, mostly in orthopedics, before becoming a school nurse.
“I had previously worked in a different school, which was a public school, when I was called for this position. The previous nurse had retired. So, I feel that I was literally ‘called’ to this position at St. Mary Catholic Community School. I feel blessed to watch the children grow — physically, academically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Miskus. “I try to touch base with them throughout the year, although this year is a little different with the pandemic, and it is so fun to watch all of the changes.”
One of Miskus’ colleagues, Marian Weeks, has been very impressed with the job she’s done at the school and calls her a “hero.” She nominated Miskus for selection as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
“School nurse Patti Miskus has worked tirelessly to keep the students and staff at St. Mary Catholic Community School safe during these challenging times. The school has been open every day since Aug. 13, and Nurse Miskus played a key role in making that happen,” said Weeks. “She spearheaded the effort to establish safety protocols, has kept current with all best practices, is on a first-name basis with the folks at the Lake County Health Department, constantly answers questions from teachers and parents, and much, much more. She does all this while at the same time doing the ‘normal’ school nurse job that includes administering medications, putting Band-Aids on scraped knees, giving vision tests, sending sick students home and a long list of other items.”
Miskus said she has had to make many changes to her job this past school year. “My job has changed during the pandemic in regards to ‘how can we make this work?’ Communication with teachers is often done by email or text messages, and I try to be available for staff and parents as much as possible. There needs to be a lot of creativity for teachers and thinking outside of the box to do things in a different way,” she explained. “The biggest challenge of the job is trying to keep everyone safe and healthy while also keeping people informed. I hope that people can feel confident in what is being done at the school and realize that when things cannot be done it is for the safety for everyone involved.”
Communication has been key in keeping her department at the Crown Point school running as the pandemic continues. It has involved checking emails around the clock and advising parents and staff.
“There has been a lot of communication with parents to give information and hopefully put people's minds at ease and giving explanations regarding the guidelines surrounding COVID-19 and helping to mitigate the spread,” she said.
Weeks said that Miskus has gone above and beyond during an incredibly difficult period. “She has also helped keep the morale up in the building, which is very important during these difficult times. She approaches each day with a positive attitude and strong faith,” said Weeks.
Miskus is a married mom of two sons in college who enjoys reading and helping out at church as a Eucharistic minister and usher.