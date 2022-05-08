WATCH NOW: Rhagen O’Neill, RN, Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Community Hospital

In recent years, Rhagen Smith has become Rhagen O’Neill. and she has gone from being cheered to being what she calls a “cheerleader.”

O’Neill is a Sullivan, Ind., native and became a registered nurse. She moved to the Community Hospital Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit in Munster in 2020 after getting married and already has made an impact.

She was used to being in the spotlight as a Division I basketball player, as the 6-foot-2 power forward participated in 117 games for Indiana State, scoring 604 career points, hauling down 166 rebounds and blocking 61 shots.

Now she has a different role, saving lives and encouraging patients. For these efforts, she has been being chosen as a top nurse in the Region by by peer review.

“I’m like their cheerleader, and I love being my patients’ cheerleader,” O’Neill said. “Sometimes, I have to kick them in the butt if I need to make them better and get them out the door.

“We’re coaches, cheerleaders, waitresses, housekeepers … everything to our patients.”

O’Neill also loves to see the before/after when they arrive and when they leave.

“They trust me in one of the most horrible states of their lives,” she said. “That’s a big thing that I hold dear and I don’t take it lightly.”

She still has some cheerleaders of her own.

Barbara Shinovich and Cheryl Lutgen have had loved ones undergo Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement surgery, and both came away appreciating O’Neill’s role in the process.

“She is an exceptional nurse,” Shinovich said. “She is knowledgeable in her field and has an easy way of conveying what she is doing and why she is doing it.

“This allays the patients' fears which helps them to relax. She is extremely dedicated, compassionate, personable and at times even funny showing her sense of humor.”

Lutgen echoes the sentiment.

“Rhagen is the nurse to have in your corner,” she said. “Compassionate, knowledgeable and possessing hard-earned skills, she emphasizes comfort for her patients every step of the way. When a patient speaks, she intently listens and troubleshoots any issues immediately.

“For instance, while recovering from his TAVR procedure, my boyfriend mentioned to her that he had discovered that he was experiencing an issue with the vision in his left eye. After running a few tests of her own, Rhagen promptly paged the surgeon to notify him of her findings. The surgeon responded to her call expeditiously and ran additional tests.”

O’Neill said growing up she was into math and science, and nursing became an interest.

“I wanted to find something that went along with math and science, and I’m a people person and nursing seemed like the right career,” she said. “I wanted to get a degree I could use right out of school and be successful, and nursing was a good field for me to go into.”

Because of the demands of Division I athletics — games, practices and off-season work — and studying nursing, especially in the clinical phase, it's rare to see the two disciplines combined.

“When I went for college visits, a lot of Division I schools told me I wouldn’t be able to do the nursing program and sports because it’s too difficult,” O’Neill said. “Thankfully Indiana State allowed me to do both.”

